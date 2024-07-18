York Regional Police are warning the public about the risks of buying prescription medications on the black market after officers seized a large quantity of unregulated drugs during a raid in Vaughan.

The investigation began in May 2024 and culminated with a search warrant being executed at a residence near Woodstream Boulevard and Highway 7 on Thursday, July 11.

Officers say they seized a large quantity of prescription drugs that have not been approved by regulatory authorities for safety, efficacy and quality or for sale in Canada.

Investigators say the drugs seized include anabolic steroids, hormone receptors, testosterone replacements, synthetic steroids, erectile dysfunction medications and opiates.

Unregulated prescription drugs allegedly grasped by police during a raid in Vaughan. York Regional Police

“Police also seized a quantity of pills believed to be MDMA and two fraudulently registered motor vehicles,” a release states.

Jamal Hassan, 29, and Ashley Cunningham, 34, both of Vaughan, are facing drug trafficking charges.

“York Regional Police is reminding the public that prescription drugs being sold on the illegal market are often imported from overseas and do not have the same stringent safety regulations as Health Canada,” police noted in their release.

“No prescription drugs should be purchased from unlicensed sources, as they may not contain the product that is being advertised. This includes unknown ingredients, incorrect dosages and contamination. Consuming these products can lead to serious health consequences, including hospitalization or even death”.