American Airlines has a contract deal with flight attendants, and President Biden is happy about it

FILE - American Airlines planes wait at gates at Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport Friday, July 19, 2024, in Phoenix. American Airlines and the union representing its flight attendants said they have reached agreement on a new contract Friday. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 7:14 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 7:26 pm.

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — American Airlines and the union representing its flight attendants said Friday they have reached agreement on a new contract that includes pay raises, and President Joe Biden said the deal avoids a strike that would have hurt the U.S. economy and consumers.

Terms of the proposal were not disclosed. The agreement, covering 28,000 workers, faces a union ratification vote.

The Association of Professional Flight Attendants previously rejected an American offer that would have increased pay immediately by 18% followed by annual 2% raises. The union was seeking 33% upfront, followed by four annual increases of 6% each. Flight attendants haven’t received raises since 2019.

Union President Julie Hedrick said the deal “will put billions of additional dollars into compensation and work rules for our flight attendant workgroup.

American, which is based in Fort Worth, Texas, said the deal “will provide immediate financial and quality-of-life improvements for American’s flight attendants. It’s a contract we’re proud of and one our flight attendants have earned.”

Flight attendants voted last year to authorize a strike, and union leadership had raised the threat of a walkout this fall.

However, federal law covering the airline industry makes a strike nearly impossible unless federal mediators determine that more negotiations would be pointless. The union asked the National Mediation Board for permission to begin a 30-day countdown to a strike, but the panel rejected the request, determining that the two sides could still reach an agreement.

Biden said that officials in his administration, including Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and acting Labor Secretary Julie Su, had worked “to help both sides secure this agreement, which averts a strike that would have been devastating for the industry and consumers.”

Biden became the first president to join a union picket line while in office during last year’s strike by United Auto Workers, and made an appeal for labor’s support heading into the November election.

“I’m proud of the record wages and record contracts secured by workers during my Administration,” he said in the statement issued by the White House. “When unions are strong, our nation is strong.”

The Associated Press

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

It looks like it was an extra-tentative deal. In a surprise announcement Friday, the union representing over 9,000 striking LCBO workers said the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing...

1h ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

2h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

1h ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

6h ago

