At least three dead in Haiti after boat catches fire during escape attempt

By Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 11:17 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 11:26 am.

PORT-AU-PRINCE (AP) — At least three people were dead and up to 40 others remain missing after a boat in the waters off northern Haiti caught fire with up to 80 Haitians on board trying to escape to the Turks and Caicos Islands, a government official said Friday.

Civil Protection official Jean Henry-Petit said at least 31 people had been rescued by the Haitian coast guard.

The dead included the captain of the boat, according to Arnold Jean, a spokesperson for the police in Cap-Haïtien.

The fire likely started when two drums of gasoline ignited, Henry-Petit said. Passengers were drinking rum and whiskey, according to a witness, which may have come into contact with the flammable substance, causing the fire.

The police said the migrants were heading toward Providenciales, an island in the Caribbean archipelago the Turks and Caicos Islands.

On Friday, the Haitian police announced they were searching for the organizers of this clandestine trip and have launched an investigation to gather information to make arrests.

The incident comes as rampant violence continues to take hold of Haiti ‘s capital and beyond amid political turmoil. Armed gangs launched coordinated attacks in February, taking control of more than two dozen police stations and opening fire on Haiti’s main airport, which closed for nearly three months.

Since then, nearly 580,000 people have been displaced in the country, according to the U.N.

Evens Sanon, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day as Porter Airlines cancelled flights...

updated

57m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

14h ago

Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually
Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually

More money landed in the pockets of some Canadian parents Friday after the feds increased Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments.

1h ago

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day as Porter Airlines cancelled flights...

updated

57m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

14h ago

Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually
Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually

More money landed in the pockets of some Canadian parents Friday after the feds increased Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

18h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

22h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

23h ago

2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos