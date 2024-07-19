An 81-year-old man from Brampton has been charged for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman during a massage at a clinic, Peel Regional Police said.

Investigators said earlier this month, a woman attended a massage clinic in the area of McLaughlin Road and Queen Street in Brampton, and during the massage, the suspect allegedly sexually assaulted the victim.

Peel Regional Police said the woman was not physically injured.

On Tuesday, authorities arrested 81-year-old Bassam Hanafi of Brampton. He’s been charged with one count of sexual assault. The accused was held in custody and attended court for a bail hearing.

In 2021, the same man was accused of sexually assaulting a 25-year-old woman and arrested. According to court documents, in 2022, Hanafi was found not guilty in that case.

Investigators believe there may be additional victims and urged anyone who may have had a similar encounter with the accused to contact police.