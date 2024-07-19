Clark, Reese on same team at WNBA All-Star weekend and in spotlight in matchup against Olympic team

FILE - LSU's Angel Reese, left, and Iowa's Caitlin Clark, right, pose for a photo before the WNBA basketball draft, Monday, April 15, 2024, in New York. Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will once again step into the spotlight during All-Star Weekend with their matchup against Team USA. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

By Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 4:13 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 4:26 pm.

PHOENIX (AP) — Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese will once again step into the spotlight during All-Star Weekend with their matchup against the U.S. Olympic team.

They’ll get to team-up for the first time on the WNBA All-Star team after being rivals in college. Reese’s LSU squad topped Clark’s Iowa team for the national championship in 2023. The Hawkeyes knocked out the Tigers this past year in the Elite Eight.

While there has been so much hype on the pair entering the WNBA, the duo has shown they can compete with the best players in the league. That’s helped show that this isn’t just a moment for the WNBA, but a larger movement for the sport.

Clark was quick to deflect that the movement is more for all of women’s sports than just basketball.

“I definitely think it’s much more than women’s basketball. I think you look across the board at all women’s sports, and people are really invested in it and show up for it,” she said. “Obviously, women’s basketball has kind of been at the forefront of all of it. And for good reason, as it should across the board, whether it’s college women’s basketball or the WNBA. The talent level has been really good.”

While both Clark and Reese have both been challenged through physical play on the court and and a lot of outside noise off the court through their rookie season, they’ve flourished.

“I told Angel at the draft that I’m not trying to put anything heavy on her, but this league depends on you playing, you know well. And she understood, she understood that things weren’t going to be handed to her,” WNBA union president Nneka Ogwumike said. “I think that’s why she’s doing well. I think there were a lot of naysayers and I think there was a lot of debris coming Caitlin’s way and they’ve handled it well.”

The pair have helped the league to record ratings and attendance through the first part of the season, building on what they both achieved in college. Clark finished as the NCAA’s Division I scoring leader all-time and Clark won an NCAA championship at LSU.

The pair’s success so far in their rookie season in the WNBA potentially helped increase the value of the WNBA for it’s new media right’s deal that is worth a reported $2.2 billion over 11 years.

“They are handling it the best that they can and it’s always good that they can back it up,” said Aces’ star A’ja Wilson. “To actually be good at what they do is important because it wouldn’t be good if they weren’t and no one wants to see you play.”

Reese is currently leading the league in rebounding and Clark is tops in assists. She just broke the league’s single-game assist mark with 19 against Dallas in Indiana’s last game before the Olympic break. Reese broke the WNBA record for consecutive double-doubles in a season already.

“I never would have dreamed that I would have been playing in the All-Star Game as a rookie,” Reese said.

The Sky’s star rookie hit the halfcourt shot at the end of practice.

Brittney Griner was part of the last group of college players that had major hype around them back in 2013 with Elena Delle Donne and Skylar Diggins-Smith. The trio have had stellar WNBA careers, but didn’t move the needle the same way that Clark, Reese and the rest of this rookie class have so far.

“We saw what they could do and why wouldn’t it translate over?” Griner said. “They put in all the hard work and they do everything. They’re not just running on media they, they actually play hard too. I’m just happy that there’s validation for all those people that had doubts.”

___

AP WNBA: https://apnews.com/hub/wnba-basketball

Doug Feinberg, The Associated Press




Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

It looks like it was an extra-tentative deal. In a surprise announcement Friday, the union representing over 9,000 striking LCBO workers said the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing...

updated

7m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

3h ago

Porter Airlines says 'operations restarting' after global tech outage caused cancelled flights
Porter Airlines says 'operations restarting' after global tech outage caused cancelled flights

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

2h ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

3h ago

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

It looks like it was an extra-tentative deal. In a surprise announcement Friday, the union representing over 9,000 striking LCBO workers said the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing...

updated

7m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

3h ago

Porter Airlines says 'operations restarting' after global tech outage caused cancelled flights
Porter Airlines says 'operations restarting' after global tech outage caused cancelled flights

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

2h ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Microsoft outage making a global impact
Microsoft outage making a global impact

No, it's not just you ... but millions across the globe are dealing with the massive Microsoft tech outage. As our Shauna Hunt reports, the disruption is impacting flights, banks, and even hospitals.

2h ago

0:42
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos

A massive Microsoft outage is causing tech trouble around the world. Faiza Amin looks at the services that are being impacted.

4h ago

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

22h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  
0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.
More Videos