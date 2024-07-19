Five people survive after a helicopter crashes in Bali

In this photo made from a video released by the Indonesian National Search and Rescue Agency (BASARNAS), rescuers inspect the wreckage of a helicopter after it crashed in Badung, Bali Island, Indonesia, Friday, July 19, 2024. No casualties were reported in the crash. (BASARNAS via AP)

By Firdia Lisnawati And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 6:46 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 7:26 am.

DENPASAR, Indonesia (AP) — Two Australian and three Indonesian nationals survived after a tourist helicopter crashed in Bali, due to being entangled in a kite string, officials said Friday.

The Bell 505 Jet Ranger X helicopter, owned by PT. Whitesky Aviation, came down in Pecatu village in the coastal area on the Southern side of Bali, a statement from Indonesia’s transportation ministry said.

Photos circulated by Indonesia’s Search and Rescue Agency showed the helicopter with five people on board — including the crew and passengers — crashed on a limestone cliff.

“All victims could be evacuated safely,” said a written statement from the agency in Bali Friday. Three of them were taken to a hospital for further treatment.

Indonesia, a sprawling archipelago nation of about 270 million people, has been plagued by transportation accidents in recent years, including plane crashes and ferry sinkings.

Authorities say a team is being sent to the crash site for further investigation.

Tarigan reported from Jakarta.

Firdia Lisnawati And Edna Tarigan, The Associated Press


