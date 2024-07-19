Florida man arrested, accused of making threats against Trump, Vance on social media

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 8:27 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 8:42 pm.

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man accused of making threats against former President Donald Trump, U.S. Sen. JD Vance and their families on social media was arrested on Friday, police said.

The Jupiter Police Department said in a news release that officers arrested Michael W. Wiseman on charges of written threats to kill.

He was taken into custody without incident and lodged in Palm Beach County Jail, according to Jupiter police Maj. Don Hennessy.

Wiseman was in custody at the facility on Friday night, a jail employee confirmed. The employee said she didn’t have information about whether Wiseman had an attorney to contact for comment on his behalf.

Detectives said Wiseman had made multiple written threats on Facebook against Trump and Vance, who became the Republican presidential and vice presidential nominees, respectively, this week. Threats were also made “concerning bodily harm” against members of the Trump and Vance families, according to police.

Multiple people notified local police in person and online about the posts, police said.

Jupiter is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach.

The investigation was conducted in coordination with the U.S. Secret Service and the Palm Beach County State Attorney’s Office, police said.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

3h ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

4h ago

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

From deal to no deal back to deal, it was a roller-coaster day involving the LCBO and its striking workers. A tentative deal reached Friday afternoon to end a two-week-long strike was thrown into question...

11m ago

Public health officials concerned someone in Toronto may have been exposed to rabies
Public health officials concerned someone in Toronto may have been exposed to rabies

Toronto Public Health says it is looking for the person who may have been exposed to rabies after dropping off a bat at a Queen Street animal hospital earlier in the week. Health officials say the bat...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.

3h ago

2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro

2h ago

3:10
Scarborough business hit by suspected arsonists twice in less than a year
Scarborough business hit by suspected arsonists twice in less than a year

Business owner Madeleine Chalhoub is speaking out and searching for answers after her Med Spa was destroyed by suspected arsonists as police search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

4h ago

3:00
Microsoft outage making a global impact
Microsoft outage making a global impact

No, it's not just you ... but millions across the globe are dealing with the massive Microsoft tech outage. As our Shauna Hunt reports, the disruption is impacting flights, banks, and even hospitals.

7h ago

0:42
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos

A massive Microsoft outage is causing tech trouble around the world. Faiza Amin looks at the services that are being impacted.

9h ago

More Videos