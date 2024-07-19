Former Trump executive Allen Weisselberg released from jail after serving perjury sentence

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 9:21 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 9:26 am.

NEW YORK (AP) — Retired Trump Organization executive Allen Weisselberg was released from New York City’s Rikers Island jail on Friday after serving a sentence for lying under oath, according to online records.

The former chief financial officer at Donald Trump’s real estate company pleaded guilty in March to committing perjury during his testimony in the fraud lawsuit that New York’s attorney general brought against the former president.

Weisselberg admitted lying about how Trump’s Manhattan penthouse came to be overvalued on his financial statements.

In return for pleading guilty to two counts of perjury, prosecutors agreed not to prosecute him for any other crimes he might have committed in connection with his longtime employment by the Trump Organization.

“Allen Weisselberg accepted responsibility for his conduct and now looks forward to the end of this life-altering experience and to returning to his family and his retirement,” his attorney, Seth Rosenberg, said after he was sentenced in April.

It was Weisselberg’s second stint behind bars. The 76-year-old served 100 days in jail last year for dodging taxes on $1.7 million in company perks, including a rent-free Manhattan apartment and luxury cars.

Weisselberg, who was employed by Trump’s family for nearly 50 years, testified twice during trials that went badly for Trump. Each time, he took pains to suggest that his boss hadn’t committed any serious wrongdoing.

Weisselberg’s lawyer and spokespeople for the city’s Department of Correction didn’t respond to phone messages or emails seeking comment.

The Associated Press

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

42m ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson International Airport says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day. It says the...

38m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

11h ago

Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized
Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized

A man and woman from Toronto are facing drug trafficking-related charges after investigators determined the pair were involved in high-level cocaine distribution throughout the city. The Toronto Police...

1h ago

