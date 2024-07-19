Guest lineups for the Sunday news shows

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 5:55 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 6:13 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — ABC’s “This Week” — House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La.; Sen. Joe Manchin, I-W.Va.; Rep. Ro Khanna; D-Calif.

___

NBC’s “Meet the Press” — Preempted by coverage of British Open golf tournament.

___

CBS’ “Face the Nation” — Reps. Mike Turner, R-Ohio, and Dean Phillips, D-Minn.; Cedric Richmond, co-chair of President Joe Biden’s reelection campaign.

___

CNN’s “State of the Union” — Johnson; Manchin; Rep. Jim Clyburn, D-S.C.; Gov. Jared Polis, D-Colo.

___

“Fox News Sunday” — Reps. James Comer, R-Ky., and Jake Auchincloss, D-Mass.; Democratic strategist and fundraiser Lindy Li.

The Associated Press

