Idaho inmate who escaped after hospital attack set to be sentenced

FILE - In this photo made from body camera footage and released by the Twin Falls, Idaho, Police Department, Skylar Meade, right, is arrested in Twin Falls on Thursday, March 21, 2024. An Idaho inmate who slipped state custody at a Boise hospital after the corrections officers guarding him were violently attacked is expected to be sentenced for escape Friday morning. (Twin Falls Police Department via AP, File)

By Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 1:12 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 1:26 am.

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — An Idaho inmate who slipped out of state custody at a Boise hospital after the corrections officers guarding him were violently attacked is expected to be sentenced for escape Friday morning.

Skylar Meade pleaded guilty to escape and to sentencing enhancement for being a persistent violator and for causing bodily injury during the crime earlier this year. He faces up to life in prison when he is sentenced by 4th District Judge Nancy Baskin.

The case began in the early morning hours of March 20 after the Idaho Department of Correction brought Meade to Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center for treatment of self-inflicted injuries. As correctional officers prepared to take Meade back to the prison around 2 a.m., an accomplice outside the hospital began shooting, prosecutors say.

Nicholas Umphenour shot two of the correctional officers, prosecutors say.

A third officer was shot and injured when a fellow police officer mistook him for the shooter and opened fire. All three of the officers survived their injuries.

Meade and Umphenour fled the scene, investigators said, first driving several hours to north-central Idaho before heading back to the southern half of the state, where they were arrested roughly 36 hours after the hospital attack.

Police described both men as white supremacist gang members who had been incarcerated at the Idaho Maximum Security Institution in Kuna, at times housed in the same unit.

At the time of the escape, Meade, 31, was serving a 20-year sentence for shooting at a sheriff’s sergeant during a high-speed chase. Umphenour was released in January after serving time on charges of grand theft and unlawful possession of a weapon.

Umphenour is charged with three counts of aggravated battery on law enforcement officers, using a firearm during a crime and aiding and abetting escape, all felonies. He stood silent when asked to enter a plea to those charges in May and the judge subsequently entered a not guilty plea on his behalf. He is scheduled to stand trial on those charges in October.

Both men also were indicted in June in Nez Perce County on murder charges in connection with the death of 83-year-old James Mauney of Juliaetta, Idaho. The Idaho State Police said Mauney’s remains were found near Leland, Idaho. State police are still investigating the death of another man in the area that they say may be connected to the case.

Neither Meade’s nor Umphenour’s defense attorneys immediately responded to requests for comment from The Associated Press.

Rebecca Boone, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

4h ago

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corkville neighbourhood on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Sackville Street just before 6...

4h ago

Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home
Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the city's west end. Investigators say they were called to the home on Weston Road near Humber Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on July...

8h ago

Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation
Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation

A Toronto man is facing 10 charges after he allegedly spray-painted Palestinian and Pride flags and then assaulted a bystander who tried to stop him. Investigators say the suspect was spray painting...

9h ago

Top Stories

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

4h ago

Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown
Woman killed after being struck by vehicle downtown

A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corkville neighbourhood on Thursday evening. Emergency crews were called to the intersection of Queen Street East and Sackville Street just before 6...

4h ago

Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home
Woman, 50, found dead in west-end home

Police are investigating after a 50-year-old woman was found dead in the city's west end. Investigators say they were called to the home on Weston Road near Humber Boulevard just after 3 p.m. on July...

8h ago

Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation
Toronto police make arrest in hate-motivated assault investigation

A Toronto man is facing 10 charges after he allegedly spray-painted Palestinian and Pride flags and then assaulted a bystander who tried to stop him. Investigators say the suspect was spray painting...

9h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

7h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

11h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

12h ago

2:33
Cleanup starts after dock with boats drifts down Oakville waterway
Cleanup starts after dock with boats drifts down Oakville waterway

Over a dozen boats and pieces of dock crashed their way through a local stream on Tuesday, hitting other docked boats before making their way out to Lake Ontario to drift. David Zura explains and looks at the cleanup.

1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos