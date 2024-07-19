Breaking News: LCBO, union reach tentative deal, stores plan to re-open Tuesday

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Cars are partially submerged in flood waters in the Don Valley following heavy rain in Toronto on July 16 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2024 1:39 pm.

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be “significant but manageable” for insurers.

The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect insured losses of around $1 billion from the heavy rains on July 16 that led to flooded highways and basements.

The agency says the insured losses are large for a single weather event, but they’re entirely manageable for the insurance industry.

While the single event won’t disrupt the industry, insurers have been facing upward pressure on claims including more than $3 billion in claims in both of the past two years.

To help with all the expected claims from the flood, Ontario’s insurance regulator says it has implemented temporary measures that should speed up processing.

The Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario says under the short-term measures, firms can use claims adjusters with licences outside of Ontario and insurers in the province can use the services of employees of affiliated insurers.

Top Stories

LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike
LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike

The LCBO and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative deal following a two-week strike. The strike, which began on July 5, led to the closure of stores across the province. It will...

breaking

14m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

updated

1h ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

16h ago

