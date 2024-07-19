Maryland announces civil lawsuit in case involving demands of sex for rent

By Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 3:14 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 3:26 pm.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general filed a civil lawsuit on Friday against an Eastern Shore landlord and his company, alleging a pattern of gender-based housing discrimination involving sexual harassment and demands to exchange sex for rent.

The lawsuit, which was filed in Wicomico County Circuit Court, is the first case to be brought by the attorney general’s Civil Rights Division, which was formed in January.

“For too long predatory landlords have taken advantage of people in financial and housing crisis by abusing their power as housing providers to make sexual demands of tenants or prospective tenants – often low-income women and single mothers,” Attorney General Anthony Brown said. “In Maryland, that ends today.”

Jonathan Smith, who is chief of the attorney general’s Civil Rights Division, said the allegations began as early as 2018 in units that were “in deplorable conditions” that “targeted low-income and working people.”

Speaking at a news conference with Brown and other officials, Smith said five women came forward to assist the attorney general’s investigation.

The lawsuit has been filed against Eric Sessoms and Mt. Vernon Group, LLC for engaging in a pattern or practice of gender-based discrimination in housing, the attorney general’s office said.

“Our investigation uncovered evidence that Sessoms targeted women who were unhoused and at risk of homelessness,” Smith said.

An attorney for Sessoms did not immediately return a call seeking comment.

The complaint alleges that Sessoms specifically preyed on vulnerable women who were either experiencing, or at risk of experiencing, homelessness. For example, the complaint says he offered housing benefits, like reduced rent, in exchange for sexual favors.

“I want to echo Attorney General Brown’s commitment to women who are sexually harassed by their landlords. We have heard you, and we are taking action,” said Candace McLaren Lanham, chief deputy attorney general. “The women at the center of this case who bravely entrusted us with their harrowing stories are the reason we are able to seek justice today against defendant Eric Sessoms and his company Mt. Vernon Group, LLC.”

The complaint also alleges that he subjected women tenants and prospective tenants to unwanted sexual advances, unwelcome sexual contact, unsolicited sexual comments, and other egregious conduct in a discriminatory fashion on the basis of his tenants’ and prospective tenants’ gender.

Maryland Legal Aid, the state’s largest provider of free civil legal services, partnered with the attorney general’s office on the case.

“Maryland is already suffering from a tragic housing crisis, impacting so many families — primarily women with children — who are left with too few options. Landlords, like Sessoms, who take full advantage of women in desperate situations and broker in insidious, gender-based discrimination, cannot be tolerated,” said Vicki Schultz, the group’s executive director.

The attorney general’s office says other victims can contact investigators by calling 1-833-282-2977 or emailing mdvsessoms@oag.state.md.us.

The lawsuit seeks injunctive relief, restitution for tenants and prospective tenants, civil penalties, and the costs of the investigation and litigation.

Brian Witte, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after union says LCBO refuses to sign return-to-work protocol
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after union says LCBO refuses to sign return-to-work protocol

The union representing striking LCBO workers now says the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing to sign a return-to-work protocol document. The sudden update at around 3 p.m. Friday...

updated

6m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

1h ago

Porter Airlines says 'operations restarting' after global tech outage caused cancelled flights
Porter Airlines says 'operations restarting' after global tech outage caused cancelled flights

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

47m ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

2h ago

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after union says LCBO refuses to sign return-to-work protocol
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after union says LCBO refuses to sign return-to-work protocol

The union representing striking LCBO workers now says the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing to sign a return-to-work protocol document. The sudden update at around 3 p.m. Friday...

updated

6m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

1h ago

Porter Airlines says 'operations restarting' after global tech outage caused cancelled flights
Porter Airlines says 'operations restarting' after global tech outage caused cancelled flights

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

47m ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

2h ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos

A massive Microsoft outage is causing tech trouble around the world. Faiza Amin looks at the services that are being impacted.

2h ago

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

21h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  
0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.
2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
More Videos