Breaking News: LCBO, union reach tentative deal, stores plan to re-open Tuesday

Member of eBay security team sentenced in harassment scheme involving bloody Halloween pig mask

FILE - An eBay app is shown on a mobile phone, July 11, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, File)

By Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 1:17 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 1:26 pm.

BOSTON (AP) — The former senior manager of special operations for eBay Inc.’s. global security team was sentenced Thursday in federal court in Boston for his role in a cyberstalking campaign that included sending a preserved fetal pig, a bloody pig Halloween mask and a book on surviving the loss of a spouse to a Massachusetts couple’s home.

Brian Gilbert, 56, of San Jose, Calif., was sentenced by U.S. Senior District Court Judge William Young to time served, one year of supervised release provided that he has no contact with either of the victims, and a $20,000 fine.

In October 2020, Gilbert pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit cyberstalking and conspiracy to tamper with witnesses.

Gilbert and others targeted David and Ina Steiner, investigators said. The couple produced an online newsletter called EcommerceBytes that upset eBay executives with its coverage.

Gilbert is one of seven now-former eBay employees and contractors on the company’s security team who were charged and ultimately convicted for their roles in the cyberstalking campaign.

“Today’s sentencing brings an end to our prosecution of eBay’s horrific conduct. The company’s culture resulted in seven eBay employees and contractors inflicting an unspeakable campaign of harassment and intimidation against the victims in this case, all to silence their reporting and protect the eBay brand,” acting U.S. Attorney Joshua Levy said in a statement.

In August 2019, the defendants executed a three-part harassment campaign against the Natick, Massachusetts, couple including ordering anonymous and disturbing deliveries to the victims’ home, investigators said. Their home address also was posted online with announcements inviting strangers to yard sales and parties.

Some of the defendants also sent private Twitter messages and public tweets criticizing the newsletter’s content and threatening to visit the victims in Natick, according to prosecutors.

The third phase of the campaign involved surveilling the victims in their home and community. The victims spotted the surveillance and notified the Natick Police, who began to investigate.

In January, eBay Inc. agreed to pay a $3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over the harassment campaign waged by employees who also sent live spiders, cockroaches and other disturbing items to the couple’s home, prosecutors said.

Steve Leblanc, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike
LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike

The LCBO and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative deal following a two-week strike. The strike, which began on July 5, led to the closure of stores across the province. It will...

breaking

17m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

updated

1h ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

41m ago

Top Stories

LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike
LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike

The LCBO and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative deal following a two-week strike. The strike, which began on July 5, led to the closure of stores across the province. It will...

breaking

17m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

updated

1h ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

41m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos

A massive Microsoft outage is causing tech trouble around the world. Faiza Amin looks at the services that are being impacted.

1h ago

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

19h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  
0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.
2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
More Videos