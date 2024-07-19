More than 250 wildfires in B.C. as hot and dry weather persists

An extreme fire warning sign is shown along Highway 97 toward Fort Nelson outside the Charlie Lake Fire Hall near Fort St. John, B.C., on Monday, May 13, 2024. About 250 wildfires are burning in British Columbia as much of the province continues to bake under a heat wave that is expected to last into next week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jesse Boily

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2024 12:02 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 12:12 pm.

More than 250 wildfires are burning in British Columbia as much of the province continues to bake under a heat wave that is expected to last into next week.

Cliff Chapman with the BC Wildfire Service said Thursday the province appeared to be “on the precipice of a very challenging 72 hours” with hot and dry weather, dry lightning and strong winds forecast.

Scores of new fires have started since Thursday.

The out-of-control Shetland Creek fire in the southern Interior is currently the only blaze considered a “wildfire of note,” meaning it is highly visible or poses a potential threat to public safety or infrastructure.

The blaze spans more than 57 kilometres square, up from about 50 on Thursday.

The Thompson-Nicola Regional District has expanded an evacuation order in the area to cover about 85 properties in the Venables Valley area, while the Cook’s Ferry Indian Band has issued orders for several reserves.

Residents of another 170 properties are subject to an evacuation alert, with the district telling them to be ready to leave on short notice.

The surge in wildfire activity comes as Environment Canada maintains 29 heat warnings spanning most of the southern Interior and stretching up through central B.C. into the northeast, along with inland sections of the north and central coasts.

The weather office says much of the Interior is expected to see temperatures in the 30s over the coming days, along with overnight lows in the mid-teens.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

