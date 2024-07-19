Motorcyclist, 31, dies in Newmarket collision

A 31-year-old man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a SUV in Newmarket.

Police say they were called to the area of Leslie and Gorham streets at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday.

The male driver of the motorcycle was taken to hospital where was pronounced dead. The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing and any witnesses are asked to contact police.