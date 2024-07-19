Former NFL star Lawrence Taylor charged with failing to update address on sex offender registry

FILE - In this Sept. 20, 2015, photo, former New York Giants' Lawrence Taylor looks on during a 25 year anniversary Super Bowl celebration at halftime of an NFL football game against the Atlanta Falcons in East Rutherford, N.J. Taylor turned himself in at the Broward County Jail in Florida on Wednesday, July 18, 2024 and was released on bail. The reason was his failure to report a residence change as a registered sex offender, the Pembroke Pines Police Department said. (AP Photo/Bill Kostroun, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 6:11 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 6:42 pm.

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor was charged in Florida with failing to update his address on the state’s sex offender registry, according to court records.

The former New York Giants linebacker turned himself in to the Broward County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday and was released with no bail. He pleaded not guilty on the third-degree felony charge, according to court records. It’s the second time he’s been charged with the offence. In 2021 he blamed a divorce for not updating authorities about an address change.

Taylor pleaded guilty in New York in 2011 to misdemeanor sexual misconduct charges. He was sentenced to six years of probation and ordered to register as a sex offender.

Taylor spent his entire 13-season career with the New York Giants and helped the team win Super Bowl titles in 1987 and 1991.

——-

This story has been corrected by removing NFL from the Hall of Fame title.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

It looks like it was an extra-tentative deal. In a surprise announcement Friday, the union representing over 9,000 striking LCBO workers said the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing...

5m ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

1h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

6m ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

5h ago

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

It looks like it was an extra-tentative deal. In a surprise announcement Friday, the union representing over 9,000 striking LCBO workers said the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing...

5m ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

1h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

6m ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Microsoft outage making a global impact
Microsoft outage making a global impact

No, it's not just you ... but millions across the globe are dealing with the massive Microsoft tech outage. As our Shauna Hunt reports, the disruption is impacting flights, banks, and even hospitals.

4h ago

0:42
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos

A massive Microsoft outage is causing tech trouble around the world. Faiza Amin looks at the services that are being impacted.

6h ago

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.
2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  
0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.
More Videos