Ottawa says it has ‘taken note’ of UN court call for end to Israeli settlements

The Judges enter the International Court of Justice, or World Court, in The Hague, Netherlands, Friday July 19, 2024, where the United Nations top court is delivering a nonbinding advisory opinion Friday on the legality of Israel's 57-year occupation of lands sought for a Palestinian state, a ruling that could have more effect on international opinion than it will on Israeli policies. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Phil Nijhuis

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2024 8:06 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 8:12 pm.

OTTAWA — The federal government says it has “taken note” of a ruling from the top UN court that called Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories unlawful.

A spokesperson for Global Affairs Canada acknowledged the nonbinding opinion issued by the International Court of Justice in a statement Friday.

The spokesperson says it has been the position of consecutive Canadian governments not to recognize permanent Israeli control over territories that were occupied in 1967.

The statement says illegal settlements are an obstacle to a just and lasting peace in the area.

The UN court called for Israel’s presence in the occupied Palestinian territories to end and for settlement construction to stop immediately.

The court said Israel had no right to sovereignty in the territories, and was violating international laws against acquiring territory by force.

— With files from The Associated Press.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

It looks like it was an extra-tentative deal. In a surprise announcement Friday, the union representing over 9,000 striking LCBO workers said the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing...

1h ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

2h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

1h ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

6h ago

