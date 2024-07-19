Pakistan says it arrested an al-Qaida leader who was a close aide to Osama bin Laden

By Babar Dogar, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 8:55 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 9:13 am.

LAHORE, Pakistan (AP) — Pakistan counterterrorism police have arrested an al-Qaida leader who was a close aide to Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks in the United States, officials said Friday.

Deputy inspector general of police Usman Gondal identified the man as Amin ul Haq and said he was nabbed by the Counter-Terrorism Department in Punjab province after a yearslong hunt. The arrest foiled possible attacks being planned by Haq in the province, Gondal said at a news conference in Lahore.

Haq’s name is included in a U.N. sanctions list of people linked to al-Qaida. An Afghan, he was accused of working as a financer for al-Qaida and supplying arms to insurgents. Gondal said he was arrested in a town near Jhelum city, but it was unclear exactly when the arrest was made.

After the Sept. 11 attacks, Pakistan arrested and turned over several top al-Qaida officials to the U.S. They included bin Laden deputies Khalid Shaikh Mohammed, Ramzi Binalshibh and Abu Zubaydah. Pakistan’s support for the U.S. has angered militants, who since then have attacked security forces and civilians.

On Friday, two people were killed in a roadside bombing in South Waziristan, a former stronghold of the Pakistani Taliban in the northwest bordering Afghanistan, local authorities said.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in violence since the Afghan Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in 2021. Most of the attacks have been blamed on the Pakistani Taliban, who are also known as Tehrik-e-Taliban Pakistan. They are a separate group but an ally of the Afghan Taliban.

Earlier this week, insurgents killed eight soldiers when a suicide bomber rammed his explosive-laden vehicle into the outer wall of an army housing complex in Bannu, a city in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. Ten insurgents were killed by troops after the attack.

On Friday, thousands of residents carried white flags symbolizing peace in a rally in Bannu demanding peace in the region. However, unidentified gunmen opened fire at the rally, killing three people and wounding two dozen others, police said. It was unclear who was responsible, and police said they were trying to control the situation.

___

Associated Press writers Munir Ahmed in Islamabad, Asim Tanveer in Multan, Pakistan, and Riaz Khan in Peshawar, Pakistan, contributed to this story.

Babar Dogar, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

40m ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson International Airport says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day. It says the...

35m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

11h ago

Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized
Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized

A man and woman from Toronto are facing drug trafficking-related charges after investigators determined the pair were involved in high-level cocaine distribution throughout the city. The Toronto Police...

1h ago

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

40m ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson International Airport says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day. It says the...

35m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

11h ago

Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized
Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized

A man and woman from Toronto are facing drug trafficking-related charges after investigators determined the pair were involved in high-level cocaine distribution throughout the city. The Toronto Police...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

15h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

19h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

20h ago

2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos