Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected after global tech outage

A Porter airplane lands in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

By Lucas Casaletto

Posted July 19, 2024 6:31 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 7:46 am.

Toronto Pearson International Airport says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day.

It says the outage is causing tech disruptions to some airlines and that travellers should contact their airlines directly for specific flight information.

The issue grounded flights, knocked banks offline, and shut down media outlets on Friday, causing a massive disruption that affected companies and services worldwide.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport also confirmed that the global outage is disrupting some airlines and that flight delays and cancellations are possible. They asked travellers to contact airlines directly for information.

“Flights continue to arrive and depart at the airport. As of now, Air Canada, Westjet, Sunwing, and Flair operations have not been affected,” Toronto Pearson wrote on X. “We’re still seeing issues with major American airlines [Delta, American, United] as well as Porter Airlines. If you’re travelling or picking up loved ones this morning, please check the flight status with your airline.”

Porter Airlines announced it cancelled all flights until noon on Friday “due to third-party systems outages affecting global industries.”

“This applies to all areas of our website, mobile app, reservations, flight changes and inquiry systems… Passengers cannot be rebooked while systems are offline,” Porter’s website reads. “The rebooking process will take a period of time, with new flights confirmed over a number of days due to the high passenger volume.”

Photo: Porter Airlines.

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing it.

Tracking service FlightAware says there have been seven cancellations and 29 delays involving WestJet flights today, while Air Canada has seen three cancellations and 19 delays so far.

UHN affected, TTC operating as normal

The University Health Network (UHN), which oversees Princess Margaret, Toronto General, Toronto Rehab, Toronto Western, West Park Healthcare Centre and The Michener Institute of Education, said the worldwide CrowdStrike outage is impacting some of its systems.

“Clinical activity is continuing as scheduled, but some patients may experience delays,” UHN wrote on X. “Please contact your care team with questions. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said it is aware of the outage and will monitor the situation.

“No immediate impact on our service with signal and safety critical systems up and running,” the TTC wrote on X. “If things change, we will let customers know.”

Toronto police confirmed with CityNews their operations have not been impacted.

A cyber security expert said internet outages will cause real harm as hospitals and other essential services are disrupted.

“There are going to be deaths because of this. It’s inevitable,” said James Bore, the managing director of cyber security consulting company Bores.

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

8m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

10h ago

Honda Indy driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
Honda Indy driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One of the drivers competing in this weekend's Honda Indy is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian driver who competes in the...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy hits the streets
Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy hits the streets

Get ready for the roar of the engines as the Honda Indy is hitting the Toronto streets this weekend. Keep in mind, there will be some road closures related to the race along with a late opening on Line...

19h ago

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

8m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

10h ago

Honda Indy driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto
Honda Indy driver gets stuck in traffic, forced to rent bike to get into Toronto

One of the drivers competing in this weekend's Honda Indy is hoping he doesn't run into the same traffic he experienced getting into Toronto. Lochie Hughes, an Australian driver who competes in the...

9h ago

Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy hits the streets
Weekend need-to-know: Honda Indy hits the streets

Get ready for the roar of the engines as the Honda Indy is hitting the Toronto streets this weekend. Keep in mind, there will be some road closures related to the race along with a late opening on Line...

19h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

13h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

18h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

18h ago

2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos