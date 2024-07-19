Toronto Pearson International Airport says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day.

It says the outage is causing tech disruptions to some airlines and that travellers should contact their airlines directly for specific flight information.

The issue grounded flights, knocked banks offline, and shut down media outlets on Friday, causing a massive disruption that affected companies and services worldwide.

Billy Bishop Toronto City Airport also confirmed that the global outage is disrupting some airlines and that flight delays and cancellations are possible. They asked travellers to contact airlines directly for information.

“Flights continue to arrive and depart at the airport. As of now, Air Canada, Westjet, Sunwing, and Flair operations have not been affected,” Toronto Pearson wrote on X. “We’re still seeing issues with major American airlines [Delta, American, United] as well as Porter Airlines. If you’re travelling or picking up loved ones this morning, please check the flight status with your airline.”

Porter Airlines announced it cancelled all flights until noon on Friday “due to third-party systems outages affecting global industries.”

“This applies to all areas of our website, mobile app, reservations, flight changes and inquiry systems… Passengers cannot be rebooked while systems are offline,” Porter’s website reads. “The rebooking process will take a period of time, with new flights confirmed over a number of days due to the high passenger volume.”

Cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike says the issue believed to be behind the outage was not a security incident or cyberattack.

The issue affected Microsoft 365 apps and services, and escalating disruptions continued hours after the technology company said it was gradually fixing it.

Tracking service FlightAware says there have been seven cancellations and 29 delays involving WestJet flights today, while Air Canada has seen three cancellations and 19 delays so far.

UHN affected, TTC operating as normal

The University Health Network (UHN), which oversees Princess Margaret, Toronto General, Toronto Rehab, Toronto Western, West Park Healthcare Centre and The Michener Institute of Education, said the worldwide CrowdStrike outage is impacting some of its systems.

“Clinical activity is continuing as scheduled, but some patients may experience delays,” UHN wrote on X. “Please contact your care team with questions. Thank you for your understanding.”

The Toronto Transit Commission (TTC) said it is aware of the outage and will monitor the situation.

“No immediate impact on our service with signal and safety critical systems up and running,” the TTC wrote on X. “If things change, we will let customers know.”

Toronto police confirmed with CityNews their operations have not been impacted.

A cyber security expert said internet outages will cause real harm as hospitals and other essential services are disrupted.

“There are going to be deaths because of this. It’s inevitable,” said James Bore, the managing director of cyber security consulting company Bores.