Serbian police say they have killed man suspected of fatally shooting 1 policeman, wounding another

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 9:35 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 9:42 am.

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Following a search, Serbian police have caught up with and killed a man suspected of shooting one policeman and wounding another, Serbia’s interior minister said Friday.

The man, identified as being from Kosovo, had been on the run since early Thursday when he allegedly opened fire on a police patrol during a routine check and fled. Police launched a search for the suspect around the town of Loznica in western Serbia, near the border with Bosnia.

“Members of the police have liquidated the police killer in the area around Loznica,” Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement.

Dacic gave no other details.

The state RTS television published a photo of the alleged shooter’s body lying face down in grass.

Police have said that the man was from Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Dacic has described the shooting incident on Thursday as a potential terrorist attack.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have simmered since the 1998-99 war. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

3m ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day as Porter Airlines cancelled flights...

updated

24m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

13h ago

Motorcyclist, 31, dies in Newmarket collision
Motorcyclist, 31, dies in Newmarket collision

A 31-year-old man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a SUV in Newmarket. Police say they were called to the area of Leslie and Gorham streets at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday. The...

50m ago

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

3m ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day as Porter Airlines cancelled flights...

updated

24m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

13h ago

Motorcyclist, 31, dies in Newmarket collision
Motorcyclist, 31, dies in Newmarket collision

A 31-year-old man has died after a collision between a motorcycle and a SUV in Newmarket. Police say they were called to the area of Leslie and Gorham streets at around 5:40 p.m. on Thursday. The...

50m ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

16h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

21h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

21h ago

2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos