Serbian police say they have killed man suspected of fatally shooting 1 policeman, wounding another

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Following a search, Serbian police have caught up with and killed a man suspected of shooting one policeman and wounding another, Serbia’s interior minister said Friday.

The man, identified as being from Kosovo, had been on the run since early Thursday when he allegedly opened fire on a police patrol during a routine check and fled. Police launched a search for the suspect around the town of Loznica in western Serbia, near the border with Bosnia.

“Members of the police have liquidated the police killer in the area around Loznica,” Interior Minister Ivica Dacic said in a statement.

Dacic gave no other details.

The state RTS television published a photo of the alleged shooter’s body lying face down in grass.

Police have said that the man was from Kosovo, a former Serbian province that declared independence in 2008. Dacic has described the shooting incident on Thursday as a potential terrorist attack.

Tensions between Serbia and Kosovo have simmered since the 1998-99 war. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence.

