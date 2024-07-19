Breaking News: LCBO, union reach tentative deal, stores plan to re-open Tuesday

Some convictions overturned in terrorism case against Muslim scholar from Virginia

FILE - In this April 18, 2005 file photo, Ali Al-Tamimi, center, walks with two unidentified men, as he leaves the Albert V. Bryan Courthouse, in Alexandria, Va. A judge on Thursday, July 18, 2024, overturned a conviction carrying a life sentence for Al-Tamimi, who was found guilty of soliciting treason after the Sept. 11 attacks. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, File)

By Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 1:06 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 1:43 pm.

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A judge has overturned a conviction carrying a life sentence for an Islamic scholar from Virginia who was found guilty of soliciting treason after the Sept. 11 attacks for encouraging followers to fight against the U.S. in Afghanistan.

The ruling issued Thursday from U.S. District Judge Leonie Brinkema overturns three of the 10 counts of conviction against Ali Al-Timimi. But she upheld other counts that could leave him with decades of prison time beyond the 15 years he already served.

Al-Timimi, 60, was indicted in 2004, and convicted and sentenced in 2005. Prosecutors said the U.S.-born scholar, who grew up in the nation’s capital and had earned his doctorate in computational biology shortly before his arrest, enjoyed rockstar status among his small group of followers.

At a private gathering a few days after the Sept. 11 attacks, Al-Timimi told his followers — some of whom trained for jihad by playing paintball in the Virginia woods — that an apocalyptic battle between Muslims and the West loomed, and that Muslims were obliged to defend the Taliban if they had the ability to do so, according to trial testimony.

Several members did travel as far as Pakistan and received military training from a militant group called Lashkar-e-Taiba, but none ever actually joined the Taliban.

After Thursday’s ruling from Brinkema, what happens next for Al-Timimi is unclear. He was released from prison in 2020 and placed on home confinement, partly because of the coronavirus pandemic and partly because his appeals have been bogged down in delays for nearly 20 years.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in Richmond still has not heard Al-Timimi’s initial appeal of his conviction, but it’s expected the appeal can now proceed. Among other issues, Al-Timimi’s lawyers have contended that his conviction violates the First Amendment by punishing him for his speech.

Al-Timimi would presumably remain on home confinement while the appeal is heard unless prosecutors or the judge sought to have him returned to prison.

The counts that were overturned relate to whether they were based on an unconstitutionally vague “crime of violence.” The issue stems from Supreme Court cases over the last nine years that have affected many criminal cases across the country.

Prosecutors had contended the convictions should stay in place, but Brinkema said soliciting treason is not inherently a crime of violence and could be accomplished “through aiding and comforting the enemies, which does not necessarily require the use, attempted use or threatened use of physical force.”

She rejected allegations that prosecutors failed to disclose information that the government sought to use another northern Virginia cleric, Anwar al-Awlaki, against Al-Timimi as an informant, and that al-Awlaki tried unsuccessfully to lure Al-Timimi into illegal conduct as part of a government sting.

Al-Awlaki later left the U.S. and became a leader in al-Qaeda before he was killed in a U.S. drone strike.

Prosecutors have long argued that they disclosed everything they were supposed to disclose about the meeting between the two clerics. Brinkema, in her ruling Thursday, confirmed that she reviewed the documents in question years ago and had also concluded that the defense was not entitled to any of the information because it did nothing to suggest al-Timimi’s innocence.

Neither the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Eastern District of Virginia nor Al-Timimi’s lawyers responded to emails seeking comment Friday.

Matthew Barakat, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike
LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike

The LCBO and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative deal following a two-week strike. The strike, which began on July 5, led to the closure of stores across the province. It will...

breaking

14m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

updated

1h ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

38m ago

Top Stories

LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike
LCBO, union reach tentative deal after two-week strike

The LCBO and the union representing its workers have reached a tentative deal following a two-week strike. The strike, which began on July 5, led to the closure of stores across the province. It will...

breaking

14m ago

Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft
Widespread tech outage that disrupted global flights, banks and companies now resolved: Microsoft

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions impact Toronto after global tech outage

A now-resolved global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning forced Porter Airlines to cancel flights until the afternoon. The issue grounded flights, knocked banks...

updated

1h ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

38m ago

Most Watched Today

0:42
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos

A massive Microsoft outage is causing tech trouble around the world. Faiza Amin looks at the services that are being impacted.

1h ago

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

19h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  
0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.
2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
More Videos