S&P/TSX composite index moves lower Friday, U.S. markets also down

TORONTO — Canada’s main stock index moved lower on Friday, as companies and organizations around the world grappled with outages stemming from a faulty CrowdStrike software update, while U.S. stock markets also fell.

The S&P/TSX composite index was down 35.02 points at 22,691.74.

In New York, the Dow Jones industrial average was down 333.76 points at 40,331.26. The S&P 500 index was down 15.84 points at 5,528.75, while the Nasdaq composite was down 47.12 points at 17,824.11.

The Canadian dollar traded for 72.85 cents US compared with 73.01 cents US on Thursday.

The September crude oil contract was down 81 cents at US$80.49 per barrel and the August natural gas contract was down four cents at US$2.09 per mmBTU.

The August gold contract was up US$49.20 at US$2,407.20 an ounce and the September copper contract was down three cents at US$4.25 a pound.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

Companies in this story: (TSX:GSPTSE, TSX:CADUSD)

The Canadian Press