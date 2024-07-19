Superstorm Sandy group eyes ballots, insurance surcharges and oil fees to fund resiliency projects

High rise housing complexes line the oceanfront in Long Branch,N.J. on July 19, 2024. A public-private group formed after Superstorm Sandy recommends a surcharge on property insurance, fees on the oil and gas industries, and a public voter referendum as ways to raise money for resiliency projects to protect against future big storms. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

By Wayne Parry, The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 5:16 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 5:42 pm.

LONG BRANCH, N.J. (AP) — A 2% surcharge on property insurance policies, mandatory fees on the oil and gas industries, and holding a public referendum are ways a public-private group formed in the aftermath of Superstorm Sandy recommends to pay for projects to protect New Jersey from the next big storm.

In a report released this week, Rebuild By Design, which formulates plans for disaster resilience, says New Jersey is being pummeled by climate-related disasters, costing taxpayers $7.2 billion over a decade.

It urges the state to hold a public referendum for voters to approve investments in climate-related resiliency projects. It also advocates for a surcharge on property and casualty insurance policies, as well as the creation of a “Superfund” for the resiliency projects to be paid for through mandatory charges to the oil and gas industries.

Two Democratic state lawmakers introduced a bill to do that in New Jersey earlier this month. New York passed a similar law, which is awaiting action by Gov. Kathy Hochul, and similar efforts have happened in Massachusetts, Vermont and Maryland, the group said.

“A majority of the federal funding for building climate resilience is only available when people are already suffering in the aftermath of a disaster,” said Amy Chester, the group’s managing director. “We need to shift those investments to dollars that can be allocated more proactively to build resilience ahead of storms and before the most vulnerable communities suffer.”

The group has designed programs in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut stemming from lessons learned from Sandy. They include a mixture of hard barriers such as flood walls and gates; nature-based solutions such as wetlands restoration; and stormwater and drainage improvements that are in varying stages of completion in the region.

It says New Jersey has experienced 14 federally declared disasters between 2011 and 2021. Each of the state’s 21 counties has experienced at least five such disasters, including flooding and wildfires, during that time.

The $7.2 billion in disaster recovery aid spent in New Jersey ranks the state third in the nation over that time span, the group said.

Environmental groups applauded the call for a stable source of funding for projects to mitigate the effects of the next storm rather than just clean up and rebuild after it.

“New Jersey is the fastest warming state in the Northeast and third-fastest in the country, meaning our communities and homes are on the frontlines,” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, New Jersey director of the Sierra Club. “We have an urgent need for state funding to protect ourselves and our environment in advance from worsening storms, flooding, and extreme weather events to increase our ability to withstand and recover. We must take preventative action now to save lives and our pockets from future disasters.”

Tim Dillingham, executive director of the American Littoral Society, said bad land-use decisions have put many people and public investments in harm’s way.

“That vulnerability is growing as climate impacts increase,” he said.

Ray Cantor, an official with the New Jersey Business and Industry Association, said the group agrees on the need to increase resilience to natural disasters. But he added, “How it’s funded is, as always, a conversation that needs to account for feasibility and affordability.”

Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy’s office did not respond to a message seeking comment, and the state Department of Environmental Protection, declined comment.

Sandy hit the nation’s most populous metro area on Oct. 29, 2012. It swamped coastline communities, knocking out power, flooding transit systems and setting neighborhoods ablaze. It has been blamed for 182 deaths, including 12 in New Jersey and 48 in New York, and caused tens of billions of dollars worth of damage, including $36.8 billion in New Jersey and $32.8 billion in New York.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on X at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC

Wayne Parry, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

It looks like it was an extra-tentative deal. In a surprise announcement Friday, the union representing over 9,000 striking LCBO workers said the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing...

11m ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

1h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

12m ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

5h ago

Top Stories

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

It looks like it was an extra-tentative deal. In a surprise announcement Friday, the union representing over 9,000 striking LCBO workers said the "strike will continue" because the employer is refusing...

11m ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

1h ago

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

12m ago

Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says
Insurance claims from Toronto flooding could reach $1B, ratings agency says

Morningstar DBRS says insurance claims caused by the Toronto flood earlier this week could be ``significant but manageable'' for insurers. The credit rating agency says the insurance industry can expect...

5h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Microsoft outage making a global impact
Microsoft outage making a global impact

No, it's not just you ... but millions across the globe are dealing with the massive Microsoft tech outage. As our Shauna Hunt reports, the disruption is impacting flights, banks, and even hospitals.

4h ago

0:42
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos
Microsoft outage triggers global tech chaos

A massive Microsoft outage is causing tech trouble around the world. Faiza Amin looks at the services that are being impacted.

6h ago

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.
2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  
0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.
More Videos