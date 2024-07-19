Top court says government can be held liable for making unconstitutional laws

The Supreme Court of on the banks of the Ottawa River is pictured in Ottawa on June 3, 2024. The Supreme Court of Canada says governments can be required to pay damages for making unconstitutional laws. In a new ruling, a majority of the top court says governments have a limited liability for drafting and passing laws that are later found to violate the Charter. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 19, 2024 11:21 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 11:26 am.

OTTAWA — The Supreme Court of Canada says governments can be required to pay damages for making unconstitutional laws.

In a new ruling, a majority of the top court says governments have a limited liability for drafting and passing laws that are later found to violate the Charter.

The decision paves the way for a New Brunswick man to take the federal government to court over two laws passed by the former Conservative government in 2010 and 2012.

Joseph Power was convicted of two offences in the 1990s and applied for a pardon in 2013, but was denied and lost his job as a result of the convictions.

Elements of the laws that prevented him from getting a pardon were later declared unconstitutional and he’s now seeking a remedy.

The court’s ruling says governments can be held liable for laws that are clearly unconstitutional, were in bad faith or are an abuse of power.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 19, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day as Porter Airlines cancelled flights...

updated

59m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

14h ago

Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually
Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually

More money landed in the pockets of some Canadian parents Friday after the feds increased Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments.

1h ago

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

18h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

22h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

23h ago

2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
