A man and woman from Toronto are facing drug trafficking-related charges after investigators determined the pair were involved in high-level cocaine distribution throughout the city.

The Toronto Police Service (TPS) drug squad launched an investigation in March that resulted in two people being taken into custody.

TPS said three search warrants were executed on two residences and one vehicle in Scarborough’s Birchmount Road and Danforth Avenue area.

Police recovered nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine, 28 grams of fentanyl, Canadian currency, drug paraphernalia and an illegal firearm described as a Smith and Wesson M&P 9 Series 9mm handgun.

On July 12, investigators arrested 34-year-old Jacob Coburn-Winter and 34-year-old Sarah Kennedy, both of Toronto. Winter faces the most charges, including five counts of trafficking a scheduled substance, four counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and six counts of possessing proceeds of crime.

Kennedy’s charges include two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking (cocaine and fentanyl).

They were scheduled to appear in court on July 13.