UN panel calls on Belarus to release Nobel Peace laureate from prison

FILE - Ales Bialiatski, the head of Belarusian Vyasna rights group, sits in a defendant's cage during a court session in Minsk, Belarus, on Jan. 5, 2023. The wife of Bialiatskian, an imprisoned Belarusian Nobel Peace Prize laureate, said Wednesday July 10, 2024 that the country's authorities are depriving her husband of medicine as his health deteriorates. (Vitaly Pivovarchyk/BelTA Pool Photo via AP, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 12:36 pm.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 12:42 pm.

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — A United Nations panel of human rights experts called on Belarus to release the Nobel Peace Prize-winning founder of the country’s most respected rights group, who has been behind bars for three years.

Ales Bialiatski’s imprisonment came amid a widespread harsh crackdown on opponents of authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko after large and persistent protest demonstrations arose in 2020. The protests were sparked by an election whose allegedly manipulated results gave Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

More than 35,000 people were detained in the crackdown, many of them beaten by police, and prominent opposition either fled the country or were sentenced to prison. The Belarusian human rights group Viasna counts about 1,400 political prisoners.

Bialiatski, founder of Viasna, was arrested in July 2021 on tax evasion charges, but was then convicted of smuggling and financing activities that violated public order. He was awarded a Nobel Peace Prize in 2022.

The U.N.’s Working Group on Arbitrary Detention said in a Thursday statement that “the basis for the arrest and subsequent detention of Mr. Bialiatski was his exercise of freedom of expression and freedom of assembly” and called for his release.

Belarus in recent weeks released about 18 political prisoners who were determined to be seriously ill.

“I hope that the calls of the U.N. will be heard in Minsk, since Ales is deprived of necessary medicines and lives every day in inhumane conditions,” Bialiatski’s wife told The Associated Press.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day as Porter Airlines cancelled flights...

updated

58m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

14h ago

Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually
Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually

More money landed in the pockets of some Canadian parents Friday after the feds increased Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments.

1h ago

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

1h ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day as Porter Airlines cancelled flights...

updated

58m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

14h ago

Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually
Feds re-index Canada Child Benefit, parents could see hundreds more annually

More money landed in the pockets of some Canadian parents Friday after the feds increased Canada Child Benefit (CCB) payments.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

18h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

22h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

23h ago

2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos