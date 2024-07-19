Vatican unveils program for Pope Francis’ trip to Belgium and Luxembourg in September

Pope Francis waves during his weekly general audience in the St. Peter's Square at the Vatican, Wednesday, June 26, 2024. (AP Photo/Andrew Medichini)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 19, 2024 8:08 am.

Last Updated July 19, 2024 8:12 am.

ROME (AP) — The Vatican released on Friday the program for Pope Francis’ trip to Belgium and Luxembourg in late September, where he will celebrate Mass for the faithful, as well as meeting with religious and political authorities.

During the four-day visit, on Sept. 26-29, he will also hold private talks with his brethren in the Jesuit order.

According to recent figures, about half of Belgium’s population of around 12 million identifies as Catholic. Similarly, in Luxembourg, Catholics represent about 50% of the population of 650,000.

The pope’s visit is timed to coincide with celebrations of the 600th anniversary of Belgium’s two main Catholic universities.

Francis will meet with professors from the Dutch-language Katholieke Universiteit Leuven on Sept. 27, before greeting students of the French-language Université Catholique de Louvain the following day.

His stop in Luxembourg is seen as a nod to Cardinal Jean-Claude Hollerich, the Jesuit archbishop of Luxembourg who is playing a major role in Francis’ big synod, a years-long reform project for the Catholic Church.

The visit to Luxembourg and Belgium is scheduled to begin less than two weeks after Francis returns from the longest and most challenging foreign trip of his pontificate, a Sept. 2-13 voyage to Indonesia, East Timor, Papua New Guinea and Singapore.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

45m ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson International Airport says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day. It says the...

41m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

11h ago

Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized
Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized

A man and woman from Toronto are facing drug trafficking-related charges after investigators determined the pair were involved in high-level cocaine distribution throughout the city. The Toronto Police...

1h ago

Top Stories

Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally
Widespread tech outage disrupts flights, banks, media outlets, companies globally

A widespread Microsoft outage is disrupting flights, banks, media outlets and companies around the world Friday.

updated

45m ago

Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage
Porter Airlines cancels flights, other disruptions expected in Toronto after global tech outage

Toronto Pearson International Airport says a global technology outage that caused disruptions worldwide early Friday morning could lead to flight delays and cancellations throughout the day. It says the...

41m ago

Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday
Hearing to stop redevelopment of Ontario Place to be held Friday

A hearing is being held Friday at the Ontario Superior Court as another grass-roots organization attempts to stop the Ford government's plan to redevelop Ontario Place into a spa and water park. The...

11h ago

Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized
Man and woman charged in drug investigation across Toronto, nearly 1,000 grams of cocaine seized

A man and woman from Toronto are facing drug trafficking-related charges after investigators determined the pair were involved in high-level cocaine distribution throughout the city. The Toronto Police...

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:14
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures
Traffic chaos downtown increases with Honda Indy road closures

The closure of Lake Shore Blvd. West near Exhibition Place is forcing vehicles into nearby streets in addition to the lane reductions on the Gardiner Expressway. Mark McAllister captures the frustration.

15h ago

2:55
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day
LCBO, union continue talks for a second straight day

As new alcohol products hit the shelves at select Ontario grocery stores, negotiations between the LCBO and its striking workers continue. Tina Yazdani has the latest on the second day of talks.  

19h ago

0:25
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic
Race car driver says he got stuck in Toronto traffic

IndyCar driver Lochie Hughes admits he got stuck in Toronto traffic and had to rent a bike in order to get to a press conference in time.

20h ago

2:45
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada
Comedian Tom Segura on touring Canada

Comedian Tom Segura spoke with CityNews' Lindsay Dunn about cutting his comedic teeth in Canada and the unusual gift he gets on tour
1:55
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike
Talks resume for the first time since start of LCBO strike

The LCBO and OPSEU, the union representing LCBO workers, returned to the bargaining table for the first time since the start of the strike almost two weeks ago. Tina Yazdani reports.
More Videos