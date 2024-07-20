11 dead and dozens missing after a highway bridge in China crumbles in flooding and heavy storms

In this photo released by Xinhua News Agency, a collapsed bridge is seen in Zhashui County in Shangluo City, northwest China's Shaanxi Province, Saturday, July 20, 2024. Chinese authorities say several people have died in the partial collapse of a highway bridge in the northwest following heavy storms and flooding. (Xinhua via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 20, 2024 1:42 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2024 2:12 am.

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Chinese authorities say at least 11 people have died in the partial collapse of a highway bridge in the northwest following heavy storms and flooding.

The official Xinhua News Agency said five vehicles that fell off the bridge have been recovered after the structure in Shaanxi province crumbled at around 8:40 p.m. Friday. A photo released by Xinhua showed a section of the bridge snapped and folded down at almost a 90-degree angle into the rushing brown water below.

It said rescue operations were still underway Saturday in the province’s Zhashui county, with some 20 cars and 30 people still missing.

As its economy boomed over recent decades, China built a huge network of highways, high-speed railways and airports, most of which have helped fuel further growth.

However, a dramatic decline in that economic expansion, the poor-quality infrastructure, poor safety supervision and a desire to cut corners by industries looking to save money have led to a steady stream of deadly industrial accidents.

China’s western and southwester provinces are particularly prone to flooding and landslides due to their mountainous landscapes and the powerful rivers that run through them. Mining, tourism and rising urbanization have also disturbed a precarious balance with the natural environment that had been sustained over thousands of years.

Shaanxi is best known as one of the fulcrums of Chinese civilization, from which emerged the first emperor, Qinshi Huangdi, who left the famed terracotta army as his legacy outside the capital Xi’an as part of a vast tomb complex that attracts massive numbers of visitors each year.

The Associated Press

