13 Palestinians killed in central Gaza strikes as cease-fire talks between Israel and Hamas grind on

A Palestinian baby boy, not yet named, who was delivered prematurely after his mother Ola al-Kurd was killed in an Israeli strike, lies in an incubator at a hospital in Deir al-Balah, Friday, July 19, 2024. The latest casualties follow a rare moment of hope in war ravaged Gaza, after a medical teams recovered a live baby from a heavily pregnant Palestinian mother killed in an airstrike that hit her home in Nuseirat late Thursday evening. The still-unnamed newborn is stable but has suffered from a shortage of oxygen and has been placed in an incubator, doctors said. (AP Photo/Abdel Kareem Hana)

By Wafaa Shurafa And Jack Jeffery, The Associated Press

Posted July 20, 2024 6:14 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2024 7:12 am.

DEIR AL-BALAH, Gaza (AP) — At least 13 people were killed in three Israeli airstrikes that hit refugee camps in central Gaza overnight into Saturday, according to Palestinians health officials, as cease-fire talks in Cairo appear to make progress.

Among the dead in Nuseirat Refugee Camp and Bureij Refugee Camp were three children and one woman, according to Palestinian ambulance teams that transported the bodies to the nearby Al-Aqsa Martyrs hospital. The 13 corpses were counted by AP journalists at the hospital.

The latest casualties follow a rare moment of hope in war ravaged Gaza, after a medical teams recovered a live baby from a heavily pregnant Palestinian mother killed in an airstrike that hit her home in Nuseirat late Thursday evening.

Heavily pregnant Ola al-Kurd, 25, was killed along with six others in the blast, but was quickly rushed by emergency workers to Al-Awda Hospital in northern Gaza in the hope of saving the unborn child. Hours later, doctors told The Associated Press that a baby boy had been delivered.

The still-unnamed newborn is stable but has suffered from a shortage of oxygen and has been placed in an incubator, said Dr. Khalil Dajran. The baby boy’s father was wounded in the same strike, but survived.

The war in Gaza, which was sparked by Hamas’ Oct. 7 attack on southern Israel, has killed more than 38,900 people, according to the territory’s Health Ministry, which does not distinguish between combatants and civilians in its count. The war has created a humanitarian catastrophe in the coastal Palestinian territory, displaced most of its 2.3 million population and triggered widespread hunger.

Hamas’ October attack killed 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and militants took about 250 hostage. About 120 remain in captivity, with about a third of them believed to be dead, according to Israeli authorities.

The Israel-Hamas war has left thousands of women and children dead, according to health officials in the Gaza Strip. In April, a premature Palestinian baby was rescued from her dead mother’s womb but died days later.

In Cairo, international mediators, including the United States, are continuing to push Israel and Hamas toward a phased deal that would halt the fighting and free about 120 hostages in Gaza.

On Friday, the U.S. Secretary of State, Anthony Blinken, said a cease-fire deal between Hamas and Israel that will release Israeli hostages captive by the group in Gaza are “inside the 10-yard line,” but added “we know that anything in the last 10 yards are the hardest.”

Fruitless stop-and-start negotiations between the warring sides have been underway since November’s one-week cease-fire, with both Hamas and Israel repeatedly accusing each other of scuppering the effort as it approaches a deal.

___

Jeffery reported from the West Bank city of Ramallah.

Wafaa Shurafa And Jack Jeffery, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

12h ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

13h ago

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

From deal to no deal back to deal, it was a roller-coaster day involving the LCBO and its striking workers. A tentative deal reached Friday afternoon to end a two-week-long strike was thrown into question...

9h ago

Public health officials concerned someone in Toronto may have been exposed to rabies
Public health officials concerned someone in Toronto may have been exposed to rabies

Toronto Public Health says it is looking for the person who may have been exposed to rabies after dropping off a bat at a Queen Street animal hospital earlier in the week. Health officials say the bat...

10h ago

Top Stories

'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion
'Just do something': Liberty Village residents pleading with city to fix 'unbearable' traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents say they feel trapped as traffic conditions have gotten so bad, they say it takes a minimum of 30 minutes for drivers to get in and out of the downtown neighbourhood. "It's...

12h ago

'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 
'I’m being targeted:' Scarborough business owner speaks out after being hit twice by suspected arsonists 

For nearly a decade, Madeleine Chalhoub, who immigrated from Lebanon, has owned and operated the Highland Creek Med Spa on Old Kingston Road in Scarborough.   “This was my dream. I...

13h ago

'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay
'The strike continues': LCBO deal hits snag after post-deal fight over strike pay

From deal to no deal back to deal, it was a roller-coaster day involving the LCBO and its striking workers. A tentative deal reached Friday afternoon to end a two-week-long strike was thrown into question...

9h ago

Public health officials concerned someone in Toronto may have been exposed to rabies
Public health officials concerned someone in Toronto may have been exposed to rabies

Toronto Public Health says it is looking for the person who may have been exposed to rabies after dropping off a bat at a Queen Street animal hospital earlier in the week. Health officials say the bat...

10h ago

Most Watched Today

3:12
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn Spoke with Blue Jays Insider for Sportsnet Arden Zwelling about the Jays' situation with Kevin Kiermaier and if Joey Votto will get the call up soon.

12h ago

2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.

12h ago

2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro

12h ago

3:10
Scarborough business hit by suspected arsonists twice in less than a year
Scarborough business hit by suspected arsonists twice in less than a year

Business owner Madeleine Chalhoub is speaking out and searching for answers after her Med Spa was destroyed by suspected arsonists as police search for suspects. Pat Taney reports.

13h ago

3:00
Microsoft outage making a global impact
Microsoft outage making a global impact

No, it's not just you ... but millions across the globe are dealing with the massive Microsoft tech outage. As our Shauna Hunt reports, the disruption is impacting flights, banks, and even hospitals.

16h ago

More Videos