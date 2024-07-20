Gunman in Trump rally attack flew drone over rally site in advance of event, official says

The Butler Farm Show, site of a campaign rally for Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump, is seen Monday July 15, 2024 in Butler, Pa. Trump was wounded on July 13 during an assassination attempt while speaking at the rally. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

By Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Posted July 20, 2024 5:01 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2024 5:12 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — The gunman in the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump is believed to have flown a drone around the Pennsylvania rally site ahead of time in an apparent attempt to scope out the site before the event, a law enforcement official said Saturday.

The drone has been recovered by the FBI, which is leading the investigation into last Saturday’s shooting at the rally by 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks.

Crooks fired multiple rounds from the roof of a building adjacent to the Butler Farm Show grounds, where Trump was speaking, before being fatally shot by a Secret Service counter sniper. The existence of the device and its use at some point before the shooting could help explain why Crooks knew to fire from the point.

The official who described the drone was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke to The Associated Press on the condition of anonymity. Details of the drone were first reported by The Wall Street Journal.

Trump said this week that one bullet clipped his right ear. A memo released Saturday by the Trump campaign and authored by Texas Rep. Ronny Jackson, who served as the GOP nominee’s White House physician, said that Trump sustained a gunshot wound to the right ear from a high-powered rifle that came “less than a quarter of an inch from entering his head, and struck the top of his right ear.”

One of the bullets aimed toward Trump killed 50-year-old firefighter Corey Comperatore, a spectator who was in the bleachers. Two others were seriously wounded.

The FBI is continuing to investigate what may have motivated Crooks to carry out the attack. So far, officials have not found any ideological bent that could help explain his actions.

Investigators who searched his phone found photos of Trump, President Joe Biden and other senior government officials, and also found that he had looked up the dates for the Democratic National Conventional as well as Trump’s appearances. He also searched for information about major depressive order.

More details about the investigation are expected to be made public in the coming week when FBI Director Chris Wray appears before the House Judiciary Committee.

____

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin contributed to this report.

Eric Tucker, The Associated Press

Top Stories

Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police
Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday night was also pregnant at the time, according to police. Investigators say just before 6 p.m. the woman was...

27m ago

LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday
LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday and frontline LCBO workers will be returning to stores on Monday.

7h ago

City coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program
City coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The City of Toronto is coming to the financial aid of festivals and special events that have struggled due to rising operating costs. Mayor Olivia Chow announced that $2 million will be available through...

13m ago

Toronto Blue Jays poised to be sellers at trade deadline: experts
Toronto Blue Jays poised to be sellers at trade deadline: experts

In just 10 days, the trade deadline will pass and the Toronto Blue Jays will likely see several new faces on their roster.

2h ago

