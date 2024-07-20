Man in custody after 4 found dead in Brooklyn apartment attack, NYPD says

By The Associated Press

Posted July 20, 2024 3:23 pm.

Last Updated July 20, 2024 4:12 pm.

NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Police Department says it has taken a man into custody in connection with the deaths of a grandmother, a mother and her two children in the family’s Brooklyn apartment.

Police said in a statement Saturday that officers responded to a report late Friday night of an assault, and found the oldest victim dead with multiple stab wounds. Police identified her as Fayzieva Mavlyuda, 56, and said she was the grandmother of the two youngest victims.

The NYPD did not specify the injuries of the other three victims found dead in the home: Maftuna Khakimova, 27, and her two children; Kamila Shavkatova, 5, and Timur Shavkatov, 4. Police identified the same Bensonhurst neighborhood home address for all four of the victims.

NYPD officials declined to detail who reported the attack or what relation they had to the family.

The name of the man in custody, aged 24, was not immediately released. Police said he was being investigated and processed, but he had not been arrested as of Saturday morning.

The Associated Press

LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday
LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday and frontline LCBO workers will be returning to stores on Monday.

6h ago

Toronto Blue Jays poised to be sellers at trade deadline: experts
Toronto Blue Jays poised to be sellers at trade deadline: experts

In just 10 days, the trade deadline will pass and the Toronto Blue Jays will likely see several new faces on their roster.

34m ago

5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway
5 people rushed to hospital after car slams into maintenance vehicle on Toronto highway

Toronto emergency crews were called to the northbound lanes of Highway 400 at Jane Street at around 7:45 a.m. on Saturday.

6h ago

Airports, hospitals in Canada begin returning to normal after global IT outage
Airports, hospitals in Canada begin returning to normal after global IT outage

Institutions are still returning to normal operations after a defective update to computers using Microsoft Windows caused a global technology outage.

13m ago

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.

21h ago

3:12
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn Spoke with Blue Jays Insider for Sportsnet Arden Zwelling about the Jays' situation with Kevin Kiermaier and if Joey Votto will get the call up soon.

21h ago

2:04
Deputy Mayor wants to rename downtown Toronto route 'Taylor Swift Way'
Deputy Mayor wants to rename downtown Toronto route 'Taylor Swift Way'

Toronto's Deputy Mayor wants to rename a downtown route 'Taylor Swift Way' during the megastar's six night run in November. Erica Natividad with why not everyone is fan of the id.

22h ago

2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.

22h ago

2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro

21h ago

