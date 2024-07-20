New Hampshire Gov. Sununu signs bill banning transgender girls from girls’ sports

By The Associated Press

Posted July 20, 2024 9:02 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2024 9:12 am.

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Republican Gov. Chris Sununu of New Hampshire has signed a bill that would ban transgender athletes in grades 5-12 from teams that align with their gender identity, adding the state to nearly half in the nation that adopted similar measures.

The bill passed by the Republican-led Legislature would require schools to designate all teams as either girls, boys or coed, with eligibility determined based on students’ birth certificates “or other evidence.” Supporters of the legislation said they wanted to protect girls from being injured by larger and stronger transgender athletes.

Sununu signed the bill Friday, saying in a statement it “ensures fairness and safety in women’s sports by maintaining integrity and competitive balance in athletic competitions.” It takes effect in 30 days.

Megan Tuttle, president of NEA-New Hampshire, a union representing public school employees, criticized Sununu.

“Public schools should be safe, welcoming environments for all students, regardless of sexual orientation or gender identity,” she said in a statement. “Shame on Governor Sununu for signing into law this legislation that excludes students from athletics, which can help foster a sense of belonging that is so critical for young people to thrive.”

Sununu also signed a bill Friday that would ban gender-affirming surgeries for transgender minors. That takes effect on Jan. 1, 2025. The care has been available in the United States for more than a decade and is endorsed by major medical associations.

“This bill focuses on protecting the health and safety of New Hampshire’s children and has earned bipartisan support,” Sununu wrote.

Sununu vetoed another measure that would have allowed public and private entities to differentiate on the basis of “biological sex” in multiperson bathrooms and locker rooms, athletic events and detention facilities. Sununu noted a law enacted in 2018, that banned discrimination in employment, public accommodations and housing based on gender identity. He said the challenge with the current bill “is that in some cases it seeks to solve problems that have not presented themselves in New Hampshire, and in doing so, invites unnecessary discord.”

