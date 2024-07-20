1 dead after 2 separate house fires in north-end Toronto

Toronto firefighters were called to a home on Carney Road just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday.
Toronto firefighters were called to a home on Carney Road just after 6:30 a.m. on Saturday. CITYNEWS / Karim Islam

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 20, 2024 8:13 am.

Last Updated July 20, 2024 8:45 am.

Toronto emergency services officials say a person has died after two separate house fires in North York Saturday morning.

Firefighters were called to a home on Carney Road, just north of Finch Avenue West and east of Senlac Road, after 6:30 a.m.

A Toronto Fire Services spokesperson told CityNews firefighters found part of the home ablaze after they arrived.

After crews went into the home to conduct a search, the spokesperson said firefighters found someone inside. The person was brought outside and firefighters performed first aid until paramedics arrived.

A spokesperson for Toronto Paramedic Services said the person died at the scene.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire a short time later. There were no other reports of injuries or anyone inside.

Meanwhile, Toronto Fire Services crews were called to a home on Finch Avenue East near Willowdale Avenue an hour earlier for reports of a house fire.

The department’s spokesperson said firefighters went inside to search for occupants but no one was found. There were no reports of injuries.

They said the fire was extinguished soon after and added the blaze was confined to the property.

Toronto police officers close part of Finch Avenue East in response to the fire.

When asked for further information about the house fires, a Toronto Police Service referred CityNews to the Office of the Fire Marshal as the agency was called to investigate the cause and the circumstances.

There was no immediate indication the two fires were connected.

