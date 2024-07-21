Baby Gourmet Foods recalls organic baby cereal over possible bacteria contamination

A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination. Calgary-based Baby Gourmet Foods has issued a product recall for its Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal (shown), which is sold in 227g packages. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Canadian Food Inspection Agency **MANDATORY CREDIT**

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2024 6:15 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 6:26 pm.

CALGARY — A brand of baby cereal is being pulled from all in-store and online retailers in Canada due to possible Cronobacter contamination.

Calgary-based Baby Gourmet Foods has issued a product recall for its Banana Raisin Oatmeal Organic Whole Grain Cereal, which is sold in 227 g packages.

The bacteria can cause serious or fatal infections to the bloodstream, central nervous system and intestines.

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency says the recall was triggered by agency test results.

The company says no other Baby Gourmet or Little Gourmet products are affected by the recall and no incidents related to the product have been reported to date.

It says anyone who purchased the cereal should dispose of it immediately or return to the location where it was purchased.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris
U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden made the announcement in a statement posted on his X account Sunday afternoon after weeks of growing pressure.

1h ago

Man and woman critically wounded in double-stabbing in North York
Man and woman critically wounded in double-stabbing in North York

Two people have been seriously injured in a double-stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

51m ago

Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation
Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area Saturday evening.

5h ago

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The LCBO says stores will reopen Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the strike that had closed its stores for two weeks. The...

1h ago

