In Newfoundland, a town rejoices after seven fishers feared lost return home safe

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2024 4:00 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 4:12 am.

NEW-WES-VALLEY, N.L. — A Newfoundland community is holding a parade today to celebrate the safe and astonishing return of seven fishermen rescued from a life raft after days at sea.

People in New-Wes-Valley, an amalgamation of several small fishing communities along Newfoundland’s northeast coast, are set to parade through the region this evening in honour of the fishers, whom many are now calling the Lucky 7.

Commercial fishing is among the deadliest industries in Canada, and people across the province feared the worst when the Elite Navigator fishing boat and its crew went missing.

The Canadian Coast Guard said the 15-metre vessel last transmitted a signal on Wednesday night, and was reported overdue the next day.

During a frantic search involving four coast guard ships, a Cormorant helicopter, a Hercules aircraft and many local fishing boats, searchers saw a light from a hand-held flare torch late Friday night which led them to the Lucky 7.

The fishermen were brought back to shore yesterday in New-Wes-Valley, where hundreds were waiting to greet them.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 20, 2024.

The Canadian Press

