LSU cornerback Javien Toviano arrested on accusation of video voyeurism, authorities say

FILE - LSU safety Javien Toviano (25) during an NCAA football game, Sept. 16, 2023, in Starkville, Miss. Toviano surrendered to authorities Sunday, July 21, 2024, on charges of video voyeurism, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff's office said. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt, File)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2024 6:38 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 7:12 pm.

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — LSU sophomore cornerback Javien Toviano surrendered to authorities Sunday on charges of video voyeurism, the East Baton Rouge Parish sheriff’s office said.

Toviano, 19, of Arlington, Texas, is accused of recording himself having sex with a woman without her consent, according to an arrest warrant. The woman told detectives she found videos of the two on Toviano’s iPad that were recorded through a clock with a built-in camera placed near the bed, The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reported.

The woman told detectives that Toviano had recorded them having sex in the past without her consent and she told him she did not want to be recorded.

Toviano, in an interview with detectives, admitted using a hidden camera to record the sexual encounters, the arrest warrant states.

Bond information was not immediately available. It was unknown if Toviano has an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

Toviano “has been suspended from all team activities, in accordance with departmental policies,” LSU said in a statement.

“We will not have further comment out of respect for the legal process,” the university said.

Toviano signed with LSU last year. He appeared in every game as a freshman and made three starts over the last five games. He finished his freshman season with 33 tackles and one pass breakup.

LSU begins preseason practice on Aug. 1, and Toviano was expected to compete for playing time at cornerback.

The Associated Press

