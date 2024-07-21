Man and woman critically wounded in double-stabbing in North York

A Toronto Police Service cruiser
A Toronto Police Service cruiser is seen in this undated photo. CITYNEWS/Joe Lotocki

By John Marchesan

Posted July 21, 2024 3:54 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 3:55 pm.

Two people have been seriously injured in a double-stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon.

Police were called to the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone had been stabbed.

When they arrived they found a man and a woman suffering from stab wounds. Both have been taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.

There was no immediate word on suspects.

