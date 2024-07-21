Miss Kansas called out her abuser in public. Her campaign against domestic violence is going viral

By The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2024 3:14 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 3:26 pm.

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A newly posted video of Miss Kansas calling out her domestic violence abuser from the stage the night she was crowned is whipping up a maelstrom of support on social media.

Alexis Smith, who works overnight shifts as a cardiothoracic intensive care nurse in Wichita, was crowned Miss Kansas on June 8, but posted the video of her on-stage comments just this past week on the platform now known as X. Her comments are resonating with thousands in part because she called out her own abuser from the stage while she said the perpetrator was sitting in the audience.

The video Smith posted July 16 has been viewed more than 60,000 times and generated a rash of news stories.

“My vision as the next Miss Kansas is to eliminate unhealthy and abusive relationships,” Smith said during the interview portion of the pageant last month. “Matter of fact, some of you in this audience saw me very emotional because my abuser is here today. But that’s not going to stop me from being on this Miss Kansas stage and from representing as the next Miss Kansas.”

Smith just recently started her reign and began raising concerns about the issue in interviews and social media posts. Her bold pageant statement against domestic abuse and her courage to speak out is being praised online by dozens of people as her video gets shared again and again.

The beauty queen cares deeply about domestic violence issues because not only was she a victim, but so were many of the other women in her family, she has said.

“My family, every single woman in my family, was impacted by domestic violence,” she said in an interview with Wichita television station KSN. “At the age of 14, I got in my first relationship, but it was also an abusive relationship that I was in until about 2018, 2019. It’s something that I’m still experiencing and dealing with today.”

Smith said she even moved to Texas for a couple years after she escaped the relationship. She returned to Wichita to study nursing at Newman University.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris
U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden made the announcement in a statement posted on his X account Sunday afternoon after weeks of growing pressure.

25m ago

Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation
Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area Saturday evening.

2h ago

City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday
City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday

The City of Toronto will accept Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidate registrations until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024.

2h ago

Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge
Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

Rural communities often lack the capacity to navigate the hurdles involved with getting grant money from the Ontario and federal governments.

7h ago

Top Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris
U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden made the announcement in a statement posted on his X account Sunday afternoon after weeks of growing pressure.

25m ago

Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation
Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area Saturday evening.

2h ago

City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday
City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday

The City of Toronto will accept Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidate registrations until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024.

2h ago

Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge
Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

Rural communities often lack the capacity to navigate the hurdles involved with getting grant money from the Ontario and federal governments.

7h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement

An agreement that appeared to be stalled is back on the table and OPSEU has confirmed voting is underway. David Zura explains.

20h ago

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
3:12
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn Spoke with Blue Jays Insider for Sportsnet Arden Zwelling about the Jays' situation with Kevin Kiermaier and if Joey Votto will get the call up soon.
2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.
2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro
More Videos