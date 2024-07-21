Pastor Robert Jeffress vows to rebuild historic Dallas church heavily damaged by fire

Firefighters work at the scene of a fire at First Baptist Dallas church on Friday, July 19, 2024, in downtown Dallas. (Chitose Suzuki/The Dallas Morning News via AP)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2024 1:35 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 1:42 pm.

DALLAS (AP) — The leader of an historic church in downtown Dallas nearly destroyed by a fire told congregants on Sunday that they will rebuild the iconic structure.

Services for First Baptist Dallas were held at the nearby Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center, where senior Pastor Robert Jeffress said they will rebuild the sanctuary, which now appears as a charred shell, with its stained glass windows ruined and virtually everything inside its brick walls destroyed.

“If we allow that thing to remain in ruins, it will look to the whole world like we’ve been defeated by the evil one, so we’re going to rebuild,” Jeffress said. “I’m not saying we’re going to duplicate every square inch of that worship center. … We’re going to remember that historic place of worship and do everything we can to honor it.”

Jeffress added that insurance will cover the costs to rebuild.

No deaths or injuries were reported after the blaze broke out Friday evening in the Texas Historic Landmark, a Victorian-style red brick church built in 1890. It took firefighters about three hours to contain the blaze.

Interim Fire Chief Justin Ball said Friday the fire appeared to have started in the building’s basement.

Dallas Fire-Rescue Capt. Robert Borse said Sunday the investigation into how the blaze started was ongoing and that there were no updates on that probe.

The Associated Press







