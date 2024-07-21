Pedestrian struck and killed in north Etobicoke: OPP

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in north Etobicoke.

Provincial police say the northbound lanes of Highway 427 at Finch Avenue West were closed after a pedestrian was struck late Sunday night.

Investigators say the highway is expected to be closed for at least several hours for the investigation.

