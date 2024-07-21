Second B.C. university issues trespass notice to pro-Palestinian protesters

The University of Victoria in British Columbia says it has begun the process of removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, telling protesters they are trespassing on school property. Pro-Palestinian protesters hold a demonstration at the University of Victoria, in Saanich, B.C., on Friday, April 19, 2024. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

By The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2024 1:15 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 1:26 pm.

VICTORIA — The University of Victoria in British Columbia says it has begun the process of removing the pro-Palestinian encampment on campus, telling protesters they are trespassing on school property.

The school says in its latest encampment update that it has “taken a calm, measured and reasoned approach” to the protest since it was set up on May 1, but administrators “see no further prospect for a successful dialogue.”

On its social media page, protesters naming themselves “People’s Park UVIC” confirm the school has issued them a trespass notice, adding the administration has told them to “vacate by 8 a.m. Monday.”

The group did not specify their plans while asking the public to “stay tuned for updates from camp and plans going forward.”

Protesters at the university have been demanding the school cut financial and academic ties with Israeli entities due to the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, and the latest development comes about a week after Vancouver Island University in Nanaimo, B.C. launched legal action against protesters there for allegedly ignoring a deadline to leave their camp.

Vancouver Island University says it had issued its trespass notice to protesters on July 11.

University of Victoria says in its update that the school had been working toward “a peaceful conclusion of the encampment” since June through facilitated discussions with protesters.

“Unfortunately, we have not successfully achieved agreement on the process and timeline for decampment,” the school update says. ”The university was disappointed to learn of this impasse through social media posts from People’s Park UVic.”

The protest group says on its social media page that protesters “have negotiated in good faith” but described the school’s last proposed resolution as having “no concrete commitments” and containing “ineffective policy” that fails to address what they are calling a genocide in the Israel-Hamas conflict.

The group also reposted a statement from July 19, saying it is “unfortunately no surprise to once again witness our administration betraying the integrity of this process and emphasizing that these negotiations have been and always will be on their terms.”

A camp at the University of British Columbia was vacated by protesters voluntarily on July 7.

The recent developments come after an Ontario court granted the University of Toronto an injunction on July 2 that ordered protesters there to dismantle their encampment on the grounds that it is a violation of the school’s property rights.

Legal experts have said the decision sets a powerful precedent and creates a road map for other schools to follow in seeking legal recourse in removing protest encampments on campus.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2024.

The Canadian Press

Top Stories

City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program
City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The Special Events Stabilization Initiative aims to help festival organizers with rising operating costs such as security and insurance

5h ago

Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation
Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area Saturday evening.

34m ago

Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge
Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

Rural communities often lack the capacity to navigate the hurdles involved with getting grant money from the Ontario and federal governments.

6h ago

City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday
City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday

The City of Toronto will accept Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidate registrations until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024.

1h ago

