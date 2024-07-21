The Secret Service acknowledges denying some past requests by Trump’s campaign for tighter security

Members of the U.S. Secret Service look on as Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump speaks at a campaign event with Republican vice presidential candidate Sen. JD Vance, R-Ohio, Saturday, July 20, 2024, at Van Andel Arena in Grand Rapids, Mich. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

By Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2024 9:00 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 9:12 am.

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. (AP) — The Secret Service now acknowledges it denied some requests by Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump’s campaign for increased security at his events in the years before the assassination attempt on him at a recent rally.

In the immediate aftermath of the July 13 attack, the law enforcement agency had denied rejecting such requests. But the Secret Service acknowledged late Saturday, a week after the attempt on Trump’s life, that it had turned back some requests to increase security around the former president.

The reversal is likely to be a key focus of a congressional hearing Monday where Secret Service Director Kimberly Cheatle is expected to appear before lawmakers who have been expressing anger over security lapses that allowed a 20-year-old gunman to climb atop the roof of a nearby building at Trump’s rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, and fire his weapon.

Trump was wounded in the right ear, one rallygoer was killed and two others were injured.

“The Secret Service has a vast, dynamic, and intricate mission. Every day we work in a dynamic threat environment to ensure our protectees are safe and secure across multiple events, travel, and other challenging environments,” the agency’s chief spokesperson, Anthony Guglielmi, said in a statement released late Saturday to The Washington Post. The newspaper was first to report on the agency’s reversal, which it said was based on detailed questions submitted to the agency.

“We execute a comprehensive and layered strategy to balance personnel, technology, and specialized operational needs,” Guglielmi said.

He said the agency will rely on state and local law enforcement departments in some cases where specialized Secret Service units are unavailable.

“In some instances where specific Secret Service specialized units or resources were not provided, the agency made modifications to ensure the security of the protectee,” Gugliemi said. “This may include utilizing state or local partners to provide specialized functions or otherwise identifying alternatives to reduce public exposure of a protectee.”

After the assassination attempt, as reports began to circulate that the agency had denied the Trump campaign’s requests, Guglielmi issued a denial.

There is “an untrue assertion that a member of the former President’s team requested additional security resources & that those were rebuffed,” Gugliemi said in a social media post. “This is absolutely false. In fact, we added protective resources & technology & capabilities as part of the increased campaign travel tempo.”

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas has said what happened was a “failure” while several lawmakers have called on Cheatle to resign or be fired. Cheatle so far retains the support of Democratic President Joe Biden and Mayorkas.

Biden, who is campaigning to deny Trump a second term in the White House, has ordered an independent investigation. The Homeland Security Department and congressional committee are also investigating.

Trump says he was given no indication that law enforcement had identified a suspicious person when the former president took the stage in Pennsylvania. Some rallygoers said in interviews after the attempted assassination that they saw the gunman on the roof before Trump walked out onto the stage and had alerted law enforcement authorities on site.

In an interview with Fox News host Jesse Waters set to air Monday, Trump said, “No, nobody mentioned it, nobody said there was a problem” before he took the stage and a gunman opened fire. “They could’ve said, ‘Let’s wait for 15 minutes, 20 minutes, 5 minutes, something.’ Nobody said. I think that was a mistake.”

Trump also questioned the security lapses and how the gunman was able to access the roof of the building.

“How did somebody get on that roof? And why wasn’t he reported? Because people saw that he was on the roof,” Trump said. “So you would’ve thought someone would’ve done something about it.”

Local law enforcement officers had seen the man and deemed him suspicious enough to circulate his photo and witnesses reported seeing him scaling the building.

—-

Associated Press writer Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

Darlene Superville, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program
City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The Special Events Stabilization Initiative aims to help festival organizers with rising operating costs such as security and insurance

1h ago

Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge
Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

Rural communities often lack the capacity to navigate the hurdles involved with getting grant money from the Ontario and federal governments.

1h ago

City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday
City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday

The City of Toronto will accept Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidate registrations until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024.

31m ago

Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police
Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday night was also pregnant at the time, according to police. Investigators say just before 6 p.m. the woman was...

51m ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program
City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The Special Events Stabilization Initiative aims to help festival organizers with rising operating costs such as security and insurance

1h ago

Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge
Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

Rural communities often lack the capacity to navigate the hurdles involved with getting grant money from the Ontario and federal governments.

1h ago

City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday
City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday

The City of Toronto will accept Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidate registrations until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024.

31m ago

Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police
Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday night was also pregnant at the time, according to police. Investigators say just before 6 p.m. the woman was...

51m ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement

An agreement that appeared to be stalled is back on the table and OPSEU has confirmed voting is underway. David Zura explains.

14h ago

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
3:12
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn Spoke with Blue Jays Insider for Sportsnet Arden Zwelling about the Jays' situation with Kevin Kiermaier and if Joey Votto will get the call up soon.
2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.
2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro
More Videos