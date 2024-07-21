Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Alexis Aldave Salazar is seen in an undated Toronto Police Service handout photo.
Alexis Aldave Salazar is seen in an undated photo. HANDOUT / Toronto Police Service

By Nick Westoll

Posted July 21, 2024 1:26 pm.

Toronto police officers say they’re looking for a 27-year-old man in connection with a sexual assault investigation involving a 13-year-old girl.

According to a statement issued by the Toronto Police Service Sunday afternoon, the investigation stems from an incident that happened just after 8:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Officers said they were called to the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area, south of Highway 401, with a report a sexual assault happened.

Investigators alleged the suspect took off an ankle-monitoring device and left it at the scene when he took off, adding he is currently “evading police.”

The statement said officers are looking for Alexis Aldave Salazar. He is wanted on three counts of sexual assault, three counts of failing to comply with a release order, two counts of sexual interference, and invitation to sexual touching,

Investigators described the accused as being five-foot-eight, weighing around 175 pounds, and having a thin build with short, black hair. Officers said the suspect may have a visible cut on his head.

