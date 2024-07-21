Ukrainian civilians wounded in Russian drone and shelling attacks as Russia claims gains in the east

By Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2024 7:29 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 7:42 am.

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian strikes wounded at least five people in Ukraine on Sunday, local officials said, as the two countries exchanged drone, missile and shelling attacks. Along the front line in the east, Russia said it had taken control of two villages, one in the Kharkiv region and one in the Luhansk region.

Three people were wounded by Russian drone strikes in southern Ukraine’s partly occupied Kherson region, local officials said Sunday morning. In the country’s northeast, officials in the Kharkiv region said two people were wounded when a village was hit by Russian shells.

Overnight into Sunday, Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 35 of the 39 drones launched by Russia, according to air force commander Mykola Oleschuk. In addition, Russia launched three ballistic missiles and two guided air missiles, which did not reach their targets, he said.

Russia’s Ministry of Defense said Sunday that its troops had taken control of two villages: Pishchane Nizhne in the Kharkiv region and Andriivka, sometimes referred to as Rozivka, in the Luhansk region. Kyiv did not immediately comment.

Officials in the northern Sumy region said Sunday that Russia launched a missile strike on “critical infrastructure facilities” in the city of Shostka. City mayor Mykola Noha specified that “two heating facilities” had been destroyed and called on residents to use electricity sparingly and stock up on water.

With few changes reported along the 1,000-kilometer (600-mile) front line, where a recent push by the Kremlin’s forces in eastern and northeastern Ukraine has made only incremental gains, both sides in the war have taken aim at infrastructure targets — seeking to curb each other’s ability to fight in a war that is now in its third year.

Russian air defense systems overnight destroyed eight drones over the country’s Belgorod region and over the Black Sea, the Russian Ministry of Defense said.

Russian air defense also shot down two long-range ballistic ATACMS missiles in the sky over the Kherson region heading for Russia-annexed Crimea, Russia-installed Kherson governor Vladimir Saldo said.

Nine people were wounded over the previous day in shelling in the town of Shebekino in Russia’s Belgorod region, bordering Ukraine, Gov. Vyacheslav Gladkov said on Sunday morning.

Samya Kullab, The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police
Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday night was also pregnant at the time, according to police. Investigators say just before 6 p.m. the woman was...

14h ago

City coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program
City coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The City of Toronto is coming to the financial aid of festivals and special events that have struggled due to rising operating costs. Mayor Olivia Chow announced that $2 million will be available through...

14h ago

LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday
LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday and frontline LCBO workers will be returning to stores on Monday.

8h ago

A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over...

14h ago

Top Stories

Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police
Newborn of woman struck, killed in Corktown neighbourhood dies of injuries in hospital: police

A woman who was struck and killed by a vehicle in the Corktown neighbourhood on Thursday night was also pregnant at the time, according to police. Investigators say just before 6 p.m. the woman was...

14h ago

City coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program
City coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The City of Toronto is coming to the financial aid of festivals and special events that have struggled due to rising operating costs. Mayor Olivia Chow announced that $2 million will be available through...

14h ago

LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday
LCBO post-deal fight resolved, stores set to reopen on Tuesday

Voting on the tentative deal is set to begin on Saturday and frontline LCBO workers will be returning to stores on Monday.

8h ago

A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone
A 12-year-old girl is accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin over an iPhone

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. (AP) — A 12-year-old girl in Tennessee has been charged with murder, accused of smothering her 8-year-old cousin as the younger girl slept. A relative said they had been arguing over...

14h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement

An agreement that appeared to be stalled is back on the table and OPSEU has confirmed voting is underway. David Zura explains.

13h ago

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
3:12
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn Spoke with Blue Jays Insider for Sportsnet Arden Zwelling about the Jays' situation with Kevin Kiermaier and if Joey Votto will get the call up soon.
2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.
2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro
More Videos