US official says Biden’s meeting with Netanyahu remains on track, despite withdrawal from race

By Aamer Madhani And Josef Federman, The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2024 4:49 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 4:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will meet with President Joe Biden at the White House this week as planned, despite Biden’s withdrawal from the presidential race, a person familiar with Biden’s schedule said Sunday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorized to comment publicly, said the exact timing of the meeting has not been established because Biden is recovering from COVID-19.

Netanyahu is scheduled to deliver an address to Congress on Wednesday. He is also expected to meet with Vice President Kamala Harris.

An official in Netanyahu’s office confirmed that the Israeli leader was set to travel to Washington, as scheduled, on Monday.

The official also spoke on condition of anonymity pending a formal announcement.

Aamer Madhani And Josef Federman, The Associated Press

