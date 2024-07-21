Utah State football player dies in an apparent drowning at reservoir

By The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2024 10:06 am.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 10:42 am.

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — Utah State cornerback Andre Seldon Jr. died Saturday in an apparent drowning at Porcupine Reservoir, according to the school.

A search began Saturday afternoon after callers reported that a young man seen diving from cliffs at the reservoir did not resurface, the Cache County Sheriff’s Office said. His body was recovered by a dive team at around 9:05 p.m.

“Our investigation leads us to believe this is a tragic accident as multiple witnesses recount the same information,” the sheriff’s office said.

Seldon joined the Utah State football program this summer after transferring from New Mexico State, where he played the past two seasons under Nate Dreiling, Utah State’s interim head coach and defensive coordinator. Before that, he spent two seasons at Michigan.

“Our football program is heartbroken to have to endure the loss of one of our own,” Dreiling said. “Having had a previous relationship with Andre during our time together at New Mexico State, I can tell you he was an incredible person and teammate. Our condolences and prayers go out to Andre’s family as we grieve with them over this tremendous loss.”

Dreiling was promoted earlier this month after Utah State fired Blake Anderson, saying he violated university policies.

Seldon, who played for Belleville High School in Michigan, appeared in 15 games last season for New Mexico State, recording 36 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception.

“The Aggie community is devastated to hear the news of the passing of Andre Seldon Jr.,” New Mexico State said in a social media post. “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends.”

Seldon was scheduled to start classes at Utah State in the fall semester.

“Our Utah State University Athletics family is devastated over the sudden death of Andre Seldon Jr.,” Utah State vice president and athletic director Diana Sabau said. “We extend our deepest sympathies and heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, teammates and all who loved Andre.”

___

AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-football-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-football

The Associated Press

