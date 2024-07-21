What to know about the Canadian ties of Kamala Harris, Biden’s choice for successor

By Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Posted July 21, 2024 4:44 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 4:56 pm.

MONTREAL — U.S. President Joe Biden is stepping aside as the Democratic candidate in that country’s November election and throwing his support behind Vice President Kamala Harris — a Montreal-area high school graduate who spent several years in the city.

Here’s what to know about her Canadian connections.

Before she became America’s first female, first Black, and first South Asian vice president-elect, Harris spent several years in Montreal, where she attended Westmount High School from 1978 to 1981.

She moved to the city as a teen so her mother Shyamala Gopalan, a breast-cancer researcher, could work at the Lady Davis Institute of Montreal’s Jewish General Hospital. Harris enrolled at Westmount after an initial stint at a French-language school.

Dr. Michael Pollak, who worked with Gopalan in Montreal, described her in a note published on McGill University’s website as a “pioneer” who left a mark on the institution, helping to develop a method of assessing cancerous breast tissue that became standard procedure at the Jewish General and other hospitals.

While Harris’s biography on the White House website doesn’t mention her time in Montreal, she later “recalled fondly” her years there in a 2021 call with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, according to a summary of the conversation known as a readout.

Former classmates described Harris and her sister Maya as good students with promising futures ahead of them.

“They were so extremely bright and intelligent people, they were just so smart,” former classmate Trevor Harris told The Canadian Press in 2020.

In a 1981 yearbook, Harris described her favourite pastime as “dancing with Midnight Magic,” a dance troupe she founded with her friend Wanda Kagan, who remembers the two of them performing at community centres and at fundraisers.

The English Montreal School Board issued a statement congratulating Harris on becoming vice president-elect in 2020 that included a photo of students holding up hand-drawn posters reading “Congratulations Kamala! Class of ’81!”

More recently, as vice president, Harris has had several meetings and conversations with Trudeau.

In the same 2021 call in which she reminisced about her time in Montreal, Harris offered assurances that the Biden administration would “do everything it can” to secure the release of then-imprisoned Canadians Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor, according to a readout. The two Canadians were released later that year.

In subsequent calls and meetings, Trudeau and Harris have reportedly discussed a range of issues including women’s entrepreneurship, the COVID-19 pandemic, gender equality, trade, and workers rights. The two met in May in Philadelphia, where they discussed U.S.-Canada cooperation on “a range of bilateral, regional, and global issues,” including the situation in Haiti and Ukraine, the readouts state.

They also “highlighted the deep-rooted partnership between Canada and the United States” and “reaffirmed their commitment to advancing shared labour priorities, including creating good-paying jobs, building opportunities for workers, and growing our economies,” the prime minister’s office said at the time.

Biden on Sunday threw his support behind Harris, and described his choice to pick her as vice president as “the best decision I’ve made.”

Former president Bill Clinton and former secretary and presidential candidate Hillary Clinton were also among a growing list of prominent democrats endorsing Harris for the Democratic Party nomination on Sunday, urging people to “fight with everything we’ve got to elect her.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published July 21, 2024.

Morgan Lowrie, The Canadian Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris
U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden made the announcement in a statement posted on his X account Sunday afternoon after weeks of growing pressure.

28m ago

Man and woman critically wounded in double-stabbing in North York
Man and woman critically wounded in double-stabbing in North York

Two people have been seriously injured in a double-stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

1h ago

Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation
Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area Saturday evening.

3h ago

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The LCBO says stores will reopen Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the strike that had closed its stores for two weeks. The...

5m ago

Top Stories

U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris
U.S. President Joe Biden withdraws from 2024 election, endorses V.P. Kamala Harris

U.S. President Joe Biden made the announcement in a statement posted on his X account Sunday afternoon after weeks of growing pressure.

28m ago

Man and woman critically wounded in double-stabbing in North York
Man and woman critically wounded in double-stabbing in North York

Two people have been seriously injured in a double-stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

1h ago

Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation
Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area Saturday evening.

3h ago

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The LCBO says stores will reopen Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the strike that had closed its stores for two weeks. The...

5m ago

Most Watched Today

0:38
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, has thrown his support behind VP Kamala Harris.

1h ago

3:00
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement

An agreement that appeared to be stalled is back on the table and OPSEU has confirmed voting is underway. David Zura explains.

22h ago

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
3:12
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn Spoke with Blue Jays Insider for Sportsnet Arden Zwelling about the Jays' situation with Kevin Kiermaier and if Joey Votto will get the call up soon.
2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.
More Videos