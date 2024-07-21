Woman stabbed inside Miami International Airport, forcing evacuation

FILE - A vehicle is parked outside of the Miami International Airport, May 12, 2020, in Miami. A man stabbed a woman at Miami International Airport Saturday, July 20, 2024 setting off fears that an active shooter was in the terminal, and hundreds of other travelers were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee, file)

By The Associated Press

Posted July 21, 2024 12:35 pm.

Last Updated July 21, 2024 1:12 pm.

MIAMI (AP) — A man stabbed a woman at Miami International Airport Saturday night, setting off fears that an active shooter was in the terminal, and hundreds of other travelers were evacuated as a precaution, authorities said.

The woman was stabbed around 11:30 p.m. in Terminal J on the fourth floor, outside the secure area. Det. Angel Rodriguez, a spokesman for the Miami-Dade Police Department, said the man also tried to throw the woman over a railing, but she was able to get away. Officers recovered the weapon as they arrested the man without incident, he said.

Rodriguez called it an “unprovoked altercation,” but police have not said if the two knew each other. The woman was hospitalized in critical condition with several knife wounds, police said.

Rodriguez said the arrival of responding officers confused some travelers, who thought there was an active shooter. Officers were able to determine there was no shooting, police said.

The attack happened outside the airport’s secure area, but an airport spokesperson said that as a precaution all passengers in Terminals J and H were evacuated and later re-screened by security, The Miami Herald reported.

The Associated Press

Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program
City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The Special Events Stabilization Initiative aims to help festival organizers with rising operating costs such as security and insurance

5h ago

Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation
Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area Saturday evening.

33m ago

Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge
Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

Rural communities often lack the capacity to navigate the hurdles involved with getting grant money from the Ontario and federal governments.

6h ago

City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday
City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday

The City of Toronto will accept Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidate registrations until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024.

1h ago

Top Stories

City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program
City of Toronto coming to financial aid of festivals with $2M grant program

The Special Events Stabilization Initiative aims to help festival organizers with rising operating costs such as security and insurance

5h ago

Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation
Suspect wanted in Toronto police teen sexual assault investigation

Toronto police officers said they responded to a report of a sexual assault in the Keele Street and Maple Leaf Drive area Saturday evening.

33m ago

Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge
Closure of only pool in Ontario town points to growing climate challenge

Rural communities often lack the capacity to navigate the hurdles involved with getting grant money from the Ontario and federal governments.

6h ago

City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday
City of Toronto Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidates can register starting Monday

The City of Toronto will accept Ward 15 Don Valley West byelection candidate registrations until 2 p.m. on Sept. 19, 2024.

1h ago

Most Watched Today

3:00
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement
Voting underway on revived LCBO agreement

An agreement that appeared to be stalled is back on the table and OPSEU has confirmed voting is underway. David Zura explains.

19h ago

2:33
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain
Warm weekend ahead with slim chance for rain

Sunny and warm to start on Friday before clouds increase into the afternoon. Much of the same for the rest of the weekend with a slight chance of showers on Sunday afternoon.
3:12
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?
What's next for Kiermaier and the Blue Jays?

CityNews' Sports Reporter Lindsay Dunn Spoke with Blue Jays Insider for Sportsnet Arden Zwelling about the Jays' situation with Kevin Kiermaier and if Joey Votto will get the call up soon.
2:45
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion
Liberty Village residents plead for relief from traffic congestion

Liberty Village residents are pleading with authorities to take action to alleviate the "unbearable" traffic situation in the neighbourhood. Dilshad Burman with what the city plans to do about it.
2:58
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy
Tentative LCBO agreement in jeopardy

After reaching a tentative agreement to end a 2-week LCBO strike, the union and employer say the deal has hit a snag. As Tina Yazdani reports, the LCBO says the union is making new monetary demands, while the union says it is a normal part of the pro
More Videos