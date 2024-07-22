Biden continues to recover from COVID-19, stays out of public view after ending his 2024 campaign

A deer walks past a law enforcement blockade of President Joe Biden's beach house neighborhood, Monday, July 22, 2024, in Rehoboth Beach, Del. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

By Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 3:54 pm.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 3:56 pm.

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s “symptoms have almost resolved completely” from COVID-19, according to his physician, as the president on Monday remained out of public view for the fifth straight day.

Biden announced he was ending his reelection campaign in a letter posted Sunday on social media. He also announced in a statement on Sunday that he was endorsing Vice President Kamala Harris.

The president was last seen in public late Wednesday after arriving at a U.S. air base in Dover, Delaware, after testing positive for COVID-19 while campaigning in Las Vegas earlier in the day. He then motorcaded to his vacation home in Rehoboth Beach, Delaware.

Biden’s physician, Dr. Kevin O’Connor, said that the president had completed his 10th dose of the COVID-fighting medication Paxlovid on Monday morning and continued to perform all of his presidential duties.

“His symptoms have almost resolved completely. His pulse, blood pressure, respiratory rate and temperature remain absolutely normal,” O’Connor wrote. “His oxygen saturation continues to be excellent on room air. His lungs remain clear.”

The White House said Biden received separate briefings on Monday from homeland security adviser Liz Sherwood-Randall and national security adviser Jake Sullivan. Both briefings were conducted virtually.

Biden’s public schedule for the week has remained clear as he recovers from the virus, but he said in his letter on Sunday that he planned to deliver an address to the nation this week to discuss his decision to end his candidacy.

Biden also plans to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House this week, according to a person familiar with the president’s schedule who was not authorized to comment publicly.

Aamer Madhani, The Associated Press


Top Stories

Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers
Some Canadians living overseas hit snag with international bank transfers

In our Speakers Corner report, a Canadian man who lives in Japan reached out to CityNews after having trouble accessing his own money. After a successful teaching career in Nova Scotia, John Savage...

Speakers Corner

1h ago

11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA
11 injured, 2 critically, in fire at Hamilton YMCA

Eleven people have been taken to hospital after a fire at the Hamilton YMCA. Emergency services were called to the centre on James Street around 12:30 p.m. for reports of smoke in the building. Fire...

14m ago

U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries
U.S. drops planned regulations for dogs crossing border from rabies-free countries

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control will not require onerous forms for dog owners crossing the border from Canada this summer. The agency had announced new rules in May that were aimed at keeping rabies...

36m ago

LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends
LCBO war of words continues even after strike ends

Both sides in the LCBO dispute had plenty to say about one another Monday, even after a deal was reached over the weekend to end the two-week long strike. OPSEU President JP Hornick took aim at the...

1h ago

