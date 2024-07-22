Book Review: Call the script doctor! ‘Feh’ explores the toxic storyline of a religious education

This book cover image released by Riverhead shows "Feh" by Shalom Auslander. (Riverhead via AP)

By Ann Levin, The Associated Press

Posted July 22, 2024 11:21 am.

Last Updated July 22, 2024 11:26 am.

A few years ago, the writer Shalom Auslander was hospitalized with a potentially fatal case of pancreatitis after taking a banned performance-enhancing drug to lose weight. His psychiatrist said he was trying to kill himself. Auslander, then unemployed, in his 40s, with a wife and two children, disagreed. He said he did it because he was tired of hating himself for being fat and believed that if he were thinner, it might be easier to find work and provide for his family.

Auslander relates this tale at the beginning of his latest memoir, “Feh,” a poignant, profane, and scabrously funny exploration of the way that organized religion, but also scientists and philosophers, conspire to teach us that we are “feh,” a Yiddish expression of contempt. If you don’t believe this, he argues, consider the fact that according to Genesis, the first human was called Adam, whose name derives from “adamah,” the Hebrew word for dirt.

Auslander says he was inspired to write this sequel of sorts to his acclaimed 2007 memoir, “Foreskin’s Lament,” by his friendship with Philip Seymour Hoffman, who died of a drug overdose in 2014. In the Irish Catholic actor, Auslander perceived a kindred soul raised with the same story of “feh” that was drilled into him by the rabbis in charge of his religious education in the ultra-Orthodox Jewish community of Monsey, New York (Auslander originally wrote the since-cancelled Showtime series, “Happyish,” for Hoffman.)

As Auslander attempts to exorcise his demons and rewrite his origin story in a more positive light, the book takes on a “meta” flavor in line with the narrative we humans have been telling ourselves lately about the way we use storytelling to make sense of our lives.

One of his favorite storytellers is Franz Kafka. He recalls falling in love with his stories, the way he laughed at shame and mocked his accusers. “Critics… claimed he was attacking bureaucracy or government or the justice system, but I knew he wasn’t. He was attacking `feh.’ Kafka was the inmate in the cell beside mine, tapping on our shared wall, letting me know I wasn’t alone. This, I had thought, is writing. This is the secular, the free, the accepting.”

For now, Auslander’s story seems to have a happier ending than Hoffman’s, transformed and redeemed by his love for his family and desire to see his boys grow up without the self-loathing he has carried around since he first learned at age 6 that God created man out of dirt and the angels said “feh.”

___

AP book reviews: https://apnews.com/hub/book-reviews

Ann Levin, The Associated Press


Submit a Correction
Accessibility Feedback

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

42m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

1h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

16h ago

Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police
Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police

Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border. The Israeli military says the man drove to the entrance of an Israeli...

3h ago

Top Stories

LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday
LCBO workers ratify deal to end strike, stores to reopen Tuesday

The Liquor Control Board of Ontario (LCBO) says stores will reopen on Tuesday after the union representing 10,000 of its workers ratified a new deal with the liquor retailer on Sunday to end the two-week...

updated

42m ago

No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing
No suspects sought after man, woman in 80s killed in double stabbing

Two people have died following a double stabbing in North York Sunday afternoon. Police were called to a home in the area of Cliffwood Road and Don Mills Road just before 3 p.m. for reports someone...

1h ago

Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal
Long lines and frustrations grow at Toronto Island ferry terminal

April Engelberg describes herself as passionate about city issues, even running for a seat on city council in 2022. She lives in Spadina-Fort York and posted a photo, sent to her by a friend, to X on Saturday...

16h ago

Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police
Canadian killed near Gaza border after threatening forces with knife: Israeli police

Israeli police say a Canadian citizen was killed Monday after threatening Israeli security forces with a knife near the Gaza border. The Israeli military says the man drove to the entrance of an Israeli...

3h ago

Most Watched Today

2:14
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer
Long ferry lines catching ire of island-goer

Delayed orders, maintenance delays and good weather are combining into a perfect storm for long lineups to get to the Toronto Islands. David Zura explains and hears from one advocate urging a bridge.

16h ago

1:30
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way
Seasonal temperatures but showers, thunderstorms on the way

A dry start to the week before spotty showers arrive on Tuesday with the likelihood of thunderstorms by midweek.

16h ago

3:38
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race
Biden backs out of 2024 U.S. Presidential race

In a shocking move, U.S. President Joe Biden has announced that he will not be running in the 2024 presidential race. Afua Baah has the details on the political turmoil Democrats now face.

10h ago

1:21
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival
Special treatment for furry friends at Doggie Fest Summer Carnival

It's the dog days of summer in more ways than one. Some furry friends were treated to a PAW-some event where dozens of pet-related vendors offered enough excitement to get tails wagging at the Doggie Fest Summer Carnival.

16h ago

0:38
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race
Joe Biden drops out of U.S. Presidential race

U.S. President Joe Biden dropped out of the 2024 race for the White House on Sunday. Biden, who plans to serve out the remainder of his term in office, has thrown his support behind VP Kamala Harris.

19h ago

More Videos